Companies receive government contracts from Oct. 6–21

Here’s a look at recent federal contracts reported by area companies.

  • DRS Laurel Technologies, Johnstown, won a $12.3 million firm-fixed-price modification on Thursday to a previously awarded contract to exercise options for the production. That work will be performed in Largo, Florida.
  • Wheeler Brothers, Somerset, won a federal contract award Thursday for $55,003 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Richmond, Virginia, for engine accessories. The company also won a federal contract award for $33,686 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for valves and a $33,142 contract from the Defense Logistics Agency, Philadelphia, for lighting fixtures and lamps.
  • Bedford Reinforced Plastics, won a federal contract award on Oct. 14 for $16,300 from the Department of the Interior National Park Service, Sagamore Hills, Ohio, for bridges, fixed and floating.
  • Martin-Baker America, Johnstown, won a federal contract award on Oct. 6 for $148,744 from the Defense Logistics Agency, in Richmond, Virginia, for aircraft components and accessories.

