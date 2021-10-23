Companies receive government contracts from Oct. 6–21
Here’s a look at recent federal contracts reported by area companies.
- DRS Laurel Technologies, Johnstown, won a $12.3 million firm-fixed-price modification on Thursday to a previously awarded contract to exercise options for the production. That work will be performed in Largo, Florida.
- Wheeler Brothers, Somerset, won a federal contract award Thursday for $55,003 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Richmond, Virginia, for engine accessories. The company also won a federal contract award for $33,686 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for valves and a $33,142 contract from the Defense Logistics Agency, Philadelphia, for lighting fixtures and lamps.
- Bedford Reinforced Plastics, won a federal contract award on Oct. 14 for $16,300 from the Department of the Interior National Park Service, Sagamore Hills, Ohio, for bridges, fixed and floating.
- Martin-Baker America, Johnstown, won a federal contract award on Oct. 6 for $148,744 from the Defense Logistics Agency, in Richmond, Virginia, for aircraft components and accessories.
– Targeted News Service
