Chuck Dimond, longtime owner of Charles O. Dimond Funeral Home Inc. in South Fork, has been recognized for 50 years of service in the funeral business at the Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Convention.
Dimond worked at the family-owned business at an early age and put in hours running the ambulance and cleaning around the facility.
He is a graduate of Kent State University and the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science, having obtained his funeral director license in July 1973.
In 2020, he sold the funeral home to longtime employee Joe Gordon.
