Friedens native Sam Zimmerman is launching a bank to reduce anxiety, stress and strain on senior citizens.
“Our mission is to build the bank our parents deserve,” he said.
Zimmerman, 32, a North Star alum and Duke graduate, lives in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
He is co-founder and CEO of Sagewell, a digital bank that he calls a one-stop shop for senior citizens’ financial products.
“I’m proudly from southwestern Pennsylvania,” he said. “I’m building this for southwestern Pennsylvania, parents and friends. I believe it will help in the area.”
Zimmerman has raised $1 million so far to start his new business venture and is raising more capital to expand the bank’s reach.
He said he was motivated to start a senior-friendly option after seeing how Washington and Wall Street handle retirees’ income.
Social Security, pensions and annuities are all paid late in the month, which is problematic for retirees’ budget plans.
Zimmerman said Sagewell advances retirement income so that retirees are paid on the first and 14th days of the month. That schedule better reflects their payment when they were working, he said.
To advance and consolidate retirement income into a bi-monthly paycheck, Zimmerman and his business partner designed their own financial product.
“It’s simple, familiar, smoother and faster,” he said. “We want to be the bank that’s on the retirees’ side. Retirees right now get paid based on when folks in Washington and Wall Street want to pay you.”
Zimmerman has launched a successful company in the past.
In 2016, he co-founded a Boston startup called Freebird, which he has since sold to Capital One for an amount he has kept private. Freebird was a mobile rebooking tool that allows travelers to land new tickets at no additional cost in the event of a flight cancellation, four-hour delay or missed connection.
Zimmerman said he foresees Sagewell experiencing similar success.
“It could be very, very, very big,” he said. “This could be one of the biggest companies in America if we can pull it off. There are 56 million Americans living on fixed income, and that number will grow to 78 million by 2035. They could all benefit from the bank that I am building.”
Zimmerman said the bank grew out of what he saw as a need to address “an aging crisis.”
“We have a crisis where there are two major things happening,” he said. “For one, people are living a lot longer, and while that is really good, it’s hard to know how much you need to retire. The second thing is the cost of health care is exploding. Even people with a ton of savings can lose assets they’ve had in the family for generations.”
While there may be plenty of public and private support programs for seniors, they are separate and not easily navigable, he said. Sagewell, he said, will help with insurances, discounts, and guidance for programs including Medicare.
“No one connects the dots to produce a financial wellness tool that is aimed at that person wanting to save the money they’ve made,” he said.
“We want to build a bank bringing people to everything they were entitled to. We help them navigate the big decisions like how to get Social Security and how to prepare for care planning.”
Sagewell advertisements may be found on Google, Facebook and other digital platforms.
Sagewell co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Wright, of Boston, Massachusetts, is a former insurance executive from a Fortune 500 company.
He and Zimmerman met through a mutual business contact and have been working together for a year.
Wright said while other banks focus on courting millennials to open checking accounts, Sagewell aims to essentially become a payroll and benefits platform for the nation’s millions of retirees.
“There are huge financial challenges that American retirees face,” he said. “We want to see how we can modestly take a crack out of the problem.”
In the next 18 months, Wright said he and Zimmerman plan to increase the number of Sagewell users and add money-saving features.
“We want to be turning over all the stones we can to help them save money.”
Zimmerman’s mother, Janalee Zimmerman, 62, is a customer.
“Putting aside that he’s my son, what I love about this bank is that it’s kind of like the Amazon of senior finances,” she said.
“I can get help for anything from long-term personal care insurance, which I’m interested in, to auto and home insurance prices within the tri-state area, or help with investing a lump sum I got when I retired.”
Customers are assigned a personal “retirement success advocate” to help them figure out what Medicare plan to select or how to plan for care.
Janalee Zimmerman said she especially likes the bi-weekly advance of her retirement income.
“I love that because the Social Security comes on the third Wednesday of the month,” she said. “Sagewell helps because they advance it to me and I get it earlier.”
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Russell- OReilly.
