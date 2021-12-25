JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Four Conemaugh Health System graduates have completed the health system’s New Leader program.
Now in its 10th year, the program offers management skills training and process management training in partnership with St. Francis University in Loretto, supporting new managers and directors as they transition into leadership roles.
Graduates receive management certificates from St. Francis and Conemaugh.
This year’s graduates are:
Andrew Gaunt, director of emergency medicine, is a Ferndale Area High School and Conemaugh School of Nursing graduate who has been with Conemaugh for 23 years. He went on to complete a master’s degree in nursing as a family nurse practitioner at the University of Pittsburgh.
Meghan Perrone, office manager for Conemaugh Physician Group – St. Benedict Rural Health Clinic, has been Conemaugh employee for a total of seven years. An Ebensburg native and Northern Cambria High School graduate, Perrone completed her nursing education, with additional courses in science and surgical technology at Mount Aloysius College in Cresson.
Katie Roberts, nurse manager for the gastrointestinal lab, has been with Conemaugh for 15 years. A Summerhill native and Forest Hills graduate, Roberts earned an associate’s degree in nursing at Mount Aloysius and a bachelor’s degree in nursing at University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
Paula Kline, nurse manager of the palliative care/medical-surgical unit in the Good Samaritan wing of Conemaugh Memorial, has been with the health system for 24 years. A native of Central City, Kline graduated from the Conemaugh School of Nursing, earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mount Aloysius College and is a board-certified emergency nurse.
