Pete Yaksick was awarded his second Ivy League degree, a master's in mental health counseling, at the University of Pennsylvania.
Yaksick previously received a master's degree in development psychology from Columbia University and a master's degree in neuroeducation from Johns Hopkins University. He has been accepted into Cornell University to pursue an MBA from the SC Johnson College of Business.
Yaksick is a forensic and outpatient psychotherapist at the Scranton Counseling Center. From the late 1980s through the 1990s, he was a television reporter and anchor at several NBC and CBS network affiliates, including WTAJ-TV 10 News.
