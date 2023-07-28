Scott Mizerak has been promoted to chief digital officer of First National Bank.
Mizerak, a 25-year industry veteran, joined FNB in 2013 as manager of digital channels and payments.
In his new role, Mizerak oversees and directs the future of the bank’s digital banking products, services and overall strategy, enhancing FNB’s innovative and consultative client experience.
Prior to joining FNB, Mizerak served as a digital product manager with PNC and held various positions in wealth management, consumer banking and private banking with BNY Mellon.
