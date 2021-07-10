The Honorable Kevin M. Fahey and John G. Tile have been elected to the Enterprise Ventures Corp. board of directors. They join existing board members Edward J. Sheehan Jr., Russell C. Davis, Gary C. Slack and Dale M. Mosier.
Fahey is president and chief operating officer of Cypress International, a consulting firm that helps industry support the Department of Defense and other agencies.
He was the former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Acquisition, where he advised DoD leaders on acquisition matters and the development of strategic, space, intelligence, tactical warfare, command and control, and business systems.
Fahey served 34 years in civil service, during which he was selected for the Senior Executive Service in 2000.
Tile has held leadership positions in engineering, logistics and program management during his 42-year career in the defense industry.
He leads his own consulting company, LITE Advisors LLC, and is an adjunct business professor at Elizabethtown College. Tile spent the majority of his career at BAE Systems, where he led programs and groups responsible for up to $2 billion in revenue and consisting of up to 800 people worldwide.
He retired from BAE in 2019 as the York site executive and director, Programs for BAE Systems Platforms & Services Operating Group in York.
