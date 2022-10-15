Northwest Bank announces the promotion of Jim Colestro as executive vice president.
Throughout his 15-year career, he held management roles in the retail network and corporate retail lending departments.
Colestro received a bachelor's degree in economics and business management, with minors in finance and marketing, from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, and is a graduate of the Pennsylvania Bankers Association School of Banking.
He resides in Columbus, Ohio, with his wife, Cami, and is the son of James and Ann Colestro, of Bradford.
