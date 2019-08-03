Chef Thomas Chulick and Denise Thompson have been serving visitors and locals alike from their Johnstown restaurant for nearly 20 years.
The husband and wife duo are the owners of Back Door Café, a Cambria City eatery that offers fire brick oven cuisine in a relaxed atmosphere.
The local entrepreneurs opened the doors to their business in 2000, embarking on a journey that recently led the couple on a trip down memory lane.
“Years ago, I was an interior decorative painter with another woman here in town,” Thompson said. “We worked together for about 20 years, and I always had a side job in food somehow. I like to cook and I’ve always been peripherally involved with catering, or (as) a waitress or a bartender.
“During the course of having the painting business, I started my own catering business because we would go into people’s homes and be working there for months, and when we finished, they would want to have a party to show it off,” she said. “So I would do the party also.”
After a few parties, Thompson received plenty of encouragement from those around her to open her own restaurant. During this time, Thompson and Chulick, who also has a passion for cooking, began dating.
“I had a big party scheduled and I think I needed an extra pair of hands so I said to Tom, ‘Why don’t you come and help me?’ And it went well,” Thompson said. “So we did another one, and another one, and that morphed in Thomas and Thompson Catering.”
‘All-consuming’
As the catering business continued to blossom, Chulick decided to go back to school to earn his chef credentials.
Equipped now with an education in cuisine, and years of catering experience, Chulick and Thompson were ready to take their business to new heights.
They opened Back Door Café in 2000 in Johnstown’s Cambria City neighborhood, which has been dubbed by many local residents as the city’s renaissance community.
“Emotionally, it was scary,” Thompson said. “Having a business this small is all-consuming, because there’s no management level beneath us.
“But we have a wonderful staff that have been with us for a long time.
“We are very blessed to not have a lot of turnover,” she said.
“So this is kind of like a family ... and it’s been a good 20 years.”
Thompson and Chulick said they enjoy the relationships they have with their staff and patrons, which is one of the things they love most about their business.
“Ninety-nine percent of the people who walk in come in happy and leave happier,” Thompson said. “Every night, we are blessed with celebrations of anniversaries and birthdays and graduations and retirements.
“It’s really uplifting when your whole entire work experience is based around happiness,” she said. “We feel unbelievably grateful and fortunate that that’s the atmosphere that we’ve worked in for 20 years.”
Ever-changing menu
While both Chulick and Thompson take pride in being consistent, their seasonal menu is far from that, which is what Thompson believes sets the restaurant apart from the competition.
“I think we’re unique in that we’ve tried to elevate the food scene in Johnstown a little bit by providing quality and to show other people that it’s possible that you don’t have to just serve burgers and pizza and wings,” Thompson said. “Not that we don’t love those things as well, because we do.”
Back Door Café offers an extensive menu that features items such as fire brick-oven pizza, steaks, seafood, salads and soups.
“Our menu is always changing,” Thompson said. “We try to mix it up as much as possible.”
Chulick said, “We are big on developing flavors, and we execute food very well.”
The couple noted that their restaurant is not equipped with a deep fryer, which is a rarity in the food and beverage industry.
“We’re probably the only restaurant in Johnstown that doesn’t have a deep fryer,” Thompson said. “Everything is brick-oven or stove-top.”
‘A nice atmosphere’
Aside from providing a menu with fresh farm-to-table selections, the Back Door Café owners also tout their cocktail menu.
“We have the best cocktails in Johnstown, and I’m not exaggerating,” Thompson said. “I’m constantly rewriting the drink list, and we have thousands of recipe cards.”
The owners wanted Back Door Café to be a place where guests experienced a relaxed setting while dining.
“We have a nice atmosphere and you can feel comfortable in here if you’re all dressed up or if you come in with shorts and a tank top,” Thompson said.
“Twenty years is quite a milestone ... in the restaurant business it’s a giant milestone.
“There’s all of these statistics about restaurants like 90% of them go out of business in the first year, so I think we are very lucky that Johnstown has continually supported us and we feel totally blessed and welcomed.
“I think we filled a need and we’ve been rewarded for that.”
