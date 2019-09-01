PORTAGE – A local father and son are working together to provide the area with several offerings from their farm.
Three years ago, Andy Golden and his father, Vince Golden, opened Appalachian Malting in Portage, where they grow barley, malt and then sell the grains to local breweries and distilleries.
“Our niche is that it’s locally grown and locally malted,” Andy Golden said.
“So if you wanted a taste of what beer or spirits should taste like in western Pennsylvania, you can’t get any more truer than that.”
The Goldens said the malting operation is going very well as they have been very successful in obtaining key relationships with local businesses.
“It’s going pretty well,” Andy Golden said. “We’ve found a few great customers that are supportive when it comes to resourcing ingredients locally, and we’re in the middle of an expansion of our production capacity right now with it.”
Appalachian Malting ships its products up and down the East Coast, but it’s the relationships with customers such as Coal Country Brewing in Ebensburg and Barrel 21 Distillery and Dining in State College that mean the most.
Coal Country Brewing owner Mike Kutchman said that he appreciates the local connections and hopes to see them continue to grow.
“We’re all about local,” Kutchman said. “We try to do everything we can as local as we can. With our roots being the coal mining industry, that’s a very localized thing. We feel that it’s very important to do local things.
“Teaming up with Appalachian Malting is great because they’re so close. It’s a great product, good people and zero shipping costs.”
‘Constantly evolving’
Andy Golden, an Army veteran, said his past experiences have groomed him for this journey in entrepreneurship.
“I was in the Army for 10 years and decided that was a good transition point for me to get out, but I didn’t really know what I wanted to do with myself,” he said. “I always had a desire to own my own business, so we talked about what we could do on the farm in order to generate good income for our family.”
He said it was a friend in North Carolina that opened his eyes to the brewing industry, which then led him to the malting process.
“I got out of the Army and went to Canada to learn about the malting process, and I came back with the basic principles behind it,” Golden said. “I gave those to my dad and designed the equipment in order to do the process. So we started Appalachian Malting.
“Since then, it has been constantly evolving.”
In 2017, the Goldens launched Golden Farms Milling, where they produce specialty flours such as organic spelt and buckwheat.
“We saw that there was a market for sprouted flours online and the biggest one being sprouted spelt flour, and that was just something we grew on the farm, so after lots of research, we were able to figure out how to sprout our own spelt, dry it back down and then mill it into flour.
“Probably 99.9% of our sales are on Amazon, and when we do keep it in stock, we’re usually the No. 1 seller for sprout spelt flour, if not, we’re the No. 2 seller,” Andy Golden said. “And we’re the only seller for sprout and buckwheat flour on Amazon from the U.S.”
It’s about adding value to the products they offer, the Goldens said.
“We’re trying to stay vertically integrated as possible and adding that value to the crops that we grow to try to make the farm sustainable,” Andy Golden said. “We’re actually in the middle of growing hemp right now. We have a grower’s permit, and it’ll get harvested probably around late-September/early-October.”
The Goldens’ new venture will focus on CBD extraction, selling wholesale products to larger companies.
“We started researching it pretty hard almost a year ago,” Andy Golden said.
“Originally, we were just going to grow, but I guess it kind of follows suit with everything else we do on this farm.
“We’re trying to take the product as close to the end-user as possible.
“In the farming community, this is referred to as ‘value-added.’ Adding value to your product so that you can make a better profit margin.”
The Goldens said there’s a lot of potential for the hemp industry, but also a lot of risks.
“Or goal is to have a facility here where we could sell the CBD oil right here off the farm, along with the flour products and whatever else would lend itself to what we can produce here,” Vince Golden said. “And it’s important to point out that the THC levels are so low in these plants that you can’t get high off of them.”
Vince Golden, a former power technology instructor in the Greater Johnstown School District, said he was first opposed to the idea of growing hemp on the farm, but has since discovered the health benefits of CBD oil.
“There’s people that have seizures, and all the stuff that the doctors have been describing does not work – the CBD oil helps,” Vince Golden said.
“And then there are people with pain that have cancer and there’s people with rheumatoid arthritis – it helps.”
‘Family farming’
Vince Golden, who had always wanted a farm of his own growing up, purchased the Portage farm in 1978.
“When my wife and I got married, I wanted to raise a family here,” he said.
And that he did. Fast forward 40 years, and now his family farm has evolved into a multipurpose venture.
“This is what I wanted to do all along,” he said. “There’s a lot of things I couldn’t do because my wife and I had five children and you have your priorities at certain times in your life. You can’t just do what you want to do.”
Now he is doing exactly what he wants to do, and with his son by his side.
“We rely on each other,” he said. “We can’t do this individually. We have our niche in what we do, and we can’t do it without the other.”
Andy Golden said, “Our strengths and weaknesses complement each other in that aspect.”
Ronald Fisher is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @FisherSince_82.
