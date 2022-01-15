Deborah J. Fox has been recently elected to Enterprise Ventures Corp.’s board of directors.
Fox has held leadership positions in manufacturing, operations and contracts management during a 35-year career in the defense industry, primary with BAE Systems and its predecessor companies.
She retired in 2016 from BAE Systems, where she also was a longtime plant manager of the company’s remanufacturing and overhaul facility in Fayette County. She held a 15-year career in contracts and subcontracts management with BAE Systems and General Electric Co.’s Navy Nuclear program.
Since retirement, Fox has focused on volunteer work as a board member for Fay-Penn Economic Development Council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.