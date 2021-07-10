East Hills Engineering Associates LLC has promoted Cory J. Rozwat from electrical systems CAD technician 2 to electrical systems designer.
Rozwat will engage customers and use his learned skills to help provide electrical systems design in line with East Hills Engineering’s mission.
He is a 2012 graduate of Penn Highlands Community College, where he received an associate’s degree in applied science, and studied architecture and civil drafting and design, with courses related to electrical, plumbing and HVAC systems design.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.