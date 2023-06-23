The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:

Cambria County

Alyssa Blank from Kurt W. Kushner, property in Lower Yoder Township, $110,000.

Leo Lorenzo from Patrick J. Korenoski, property in Johnstown City, $27,500.

Christina Home Equities LLC from Christa Brutus, property in Johnstown City, $52,000.

Kelsey E. Lantz from Janessa L. George, property in East Taylor Township, $115,000.

Steven F. McMullen from Dorothy Jean Sloan, property in Washington Township, $245,000.

Dennis M. De St Jeor from Eleanor M. Black, property in Patton Borough, $210,000.

Richard L. Petak from Ronald A. Nesmith, by attorney-in-fact, property in Johnstown City, $62,000.

Donald E. Peters Jr. from AmeriServ Financial Bank, property in Middle Taylor Township, $53,000.

William W. Smith from William C. Kiser, property in Richland Township, $75,000.

Matthew B. Young from Ephraim Beiler Miller, property in Johnstown City, $42,000.

Lynn Kennington from Joel M. Miller, property in Richland Township, $331,000.

Jacin L. Theis from April L. McKim, property in Gallitzin Township, $165,000.

Thomas W. McMullin from Kirk D. Folckemer, property in Cambria Township, $235,000.

Michael B. Gregg from Grace Alive Ministries, property in Reade Township, $15,000.

David E. Stephens from Dennis J. Roles, property in East Taylor Township, $35,000.

Loretta Nagle from Lifestyles Support Services Inc., property in Hastings Borough, $119,900.

Joshua Kreutzberger from Cambria Residential Services Inc., property in Portage Township, $80,500.

Cody A. Caracciolo from Brent K. Lynn, property in Chest Springs Borough, $120,400.

KM Medical Solutions from Union Social Club, property in Johnstown City, $11,000.

Tedros A. Abay from Joseph Cominsky, property in Ferndale Borough, $25,000.

Claudette Ranck from Amanda L. Williams, property in Cambria Township, $91,500.

Matthew R. Young from Paige R. Rozich, property in Johnstown City, $39,000.

Matthew R. Young from Kae Allen LLC, property in Johnstown City, $54,000.

Matthew R. Young from John Mavretich, property in Johnstown City, $55,000.

Laura A. Shields from Diefenbaugh Family Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Richland Township, $179,900.

PTV 1285 LLC from James F. Milko Jr., property in Susquehanna Township, $75,000.

Kelly Keith from Leona M. Horner, property in Cresson Township, $44,500.

April L. Evans from Westmont Investment Properties LLC, property in Upper Yoder Township, $136,000.

Bruce R. Davis from Kelsie R. Davis, property in Portage Township, $95,000.

Reese Paige Investments LLC from Gerald A. Plummer Jr., property in Geistown Borough, $160,000.

Beth A. Burkett from Sunshine E. Batiste, property in Portage Township, $145,000.

Nathaniel Campbell from Louis Tranquillo, property in Lilly Borough, $100,000.

Steven J. Meyers from Joyce Lawther, property in Ferndale Borough, $22,500.

Glen A. Madea from Jeffrey S. Bloom, property in Richland Township, $100,000.

Brandon K. Bobak from Corol L. Miller, property in South Fork Borough, $25,000.

John R. Boderocco from Ross Weaver, property in Lower Yoder Township, $50,000.

Patricia Weber Bishop from Wade E. Rager, property in Cambria Township, $33,000.

Michael Sherman from Nora Wood, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $58,300.

David P. Murray from Evelyn J. Lohr, property in East Taylor Township, $85,000.

Bradley Caretti from Menj Properties LLC, property in Barr Township, $130,000.

Matthew R. Young from Daniel P. Wallace, property in Johnstown City, $69,900.

Matthew R. Young from Johnstown Investments LLC, property in Johnstown City, $37,500.

Stephen A. Geisel from Daniel B. Allshouse, property in Lower Yoder Township, $59,900.

Thomas J. Lehman from William M. Huss, property in Richland Township, $165,000.

William A. Schrader Jr. from USSCO Federal Credit Union, property in Geistown Borough, $45,000.

Kyle R. Davis from Danielle L. Bogus, property in Ebensburg Borough, $180,000.

Tyler J. Johnston from David Franks, property in Reade Township, $10,000.

Somerset County

Shane Jimmo from BA Real Estate LLC, property in Central City Borough, $37,500.

Morgan Kush from Mordechai Rothenberg, property in Windber Borough, $102,000.

Thomas M. Lipsinic Jr. from Gregory M. Kieta, property in Windber Borough, $194,900.

James H. Davis from John S. Augustine II, property in Jennerstown Borough, $250,000.

Gregory Pavlick from Margaret Pavlick Estate, property in Paint Borough, $80,000.

Stephen Staley from Fuschino Home Rentals LLC, property in Windber Borough, $169,200.

Patrick H. Smiley from Jason W. Burnsworth, property in Lower Turkeyfoot Township, $133,700.

Donald Allen Zeigler Jr. from Donald A. Zeigler, property in Berlin Borough, $212,000.

Riverside Serenity LLC from Patricia Musser – Per Court, property in Lower Turkeyfoot Township, $560,000.

Jamie Sechler from Anna F. Morris, property in Northampton Township, $250,000.

Amanda R. Walker from Robin Lee Walker, property in Berlin Borough, $53,000.

Deborah Johnston from Dale E. Clifton, property in Jefferson Township, $120,000.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you