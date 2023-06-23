The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Alyssa Blank from Kurt W. Kushner, property in Lower Yoder Township, $110,000.
Leo Lorenzo from Patrick J. Korenoski, property in Johnstown City, $27,500.
Christina Home Equities LLC from Christa Brutus, property in Johnstown City, $52,000.
Kelsey E. Lantz from Janessa L. George, property in East Taylor Township, $115,000.
Steven F. McMullen from Dorothy Jean Sloan, property in Washington Township, $245,000.
Dennis M. De St Jeor from Eleanor M. Black, property in Patton Borough, $210,000.
Richard L. Petak from Ronald A. Nesmith, by attorney-in-fact, property in Johnstown City, $62,000.
Donald E. Peters Jr. from AmeriServ Financial Bank, property in Middle Taylor Township, $53,000.
William W. Smith from William C. Kiser, property in Richland Township, $75,000.
Matthew B. Young from Ephraim Beiler Miller, property in Johnstown City, $42,000.
Lynn Kennington from Joel M. Miller, property in Richland Township, $331,000.
Jacin L. Theis from April L. McKim, property in Gallitzin Township, $165,000.
Thomas W. McMullin from Kirk D. Folckemer, property in Cambria Township, $235,000.
Michael B. Gregg from Grace Alive Ministries, property in Reade Township, $15,000.
David E. Stephens from Dennis J. Roles, property in East Taylor Township, $35,000.
Loretta Nagle from Lifestyles Support Services Inc., property in Hastings Borough, $119,900.
Joshua Kreutzberger from Cambria Residential Services Inc., property in Portage Township, $80,500.
Cody A. Caracciolo from Brent K. Lynn, property in Chest Springs Borough, $120,400.
KM Medical Solutions from Union Social Club, property in Johnstown City, $11,000.
Tedros A. Abay from Joseph Cominsky, property in Ferndale Borough, $25,000.
Claudette Ranck from Amanda L. Williams, property in Cambria Township, $91,500.
Matthew R. Young from Paige R. Rozich, property in Johnstown City, $39,000.
Matthew R. Young from Kae Allen LLC, property in Johnstown City, $54,000.
Matthew R. Young from John Mavretich, property in Johnstown City, $55,000.
Laura A. Shields from Diefenbaugh Family Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Richland Township, $179,900.
PTV 1285 LLC from James F. Milko Jr., property in Susquehanna Township, $75,000.
Kelly Keith from Leona M. Horner, property in Cresson Township, $44,500.
April L. Evans from Westmont Investment Properties LLC, property in Upper Yoder Township, $136,000.
Bruce R. Davis from Kelsie R. Davis, property in Portage Township, $95,000.
Reese Paige Investments LLC from Gerald A. Plummer Jr., property in Geistown Borough, $160,000.
Beth A. Burkett from Sunshine E. Batiste, property in Portage Township, $145,000.
Nathaniel Campbell from Louis Tranquillo, property in Lilly Borough, $100,000.
Steven J. Meyers from Joyce Lawther, property in Ferndale Borough, $22,500.
Glen A. Madea from Jeffrey S. Bloom, property in Richland Township, $100,000.
Brandon K. Bobak from Corol L. Miller, property in South Fork Borough, $25,000.
John R. Boderocco from Ross Weaver, property in Lower Yoder Township, $50,000.
Patricia Weber Bishop from Wade E. Rager, property in Cambria Township, $33,000.
Michael Sherman from Nora Wood, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $58,300.
David P. Murray from Evelyn J. Lohr, property in East Taylor Township, $85,000.
Bradley Caretti from Menj Properties LLC, property in Barr Township, $130,000.
Matthew R. Young from Daniel P. Wallace, property in Johnstown City, $69,900.
Matthew R. Young from Johnstown Investments LLC, property in Johnstown City, $37,500.
Stephen A. Geisel from Daniel B. Allshouse, property in Lower Yoder Township, $59,900.
Thomas J. Lehman from William M. Huss, property in Richland Township, $165,000.
William A. Schrader Jr. from USSCO Federal Credit Union, property in Geistown Borough, $45,000.
Kyle R. Davis from Danielle L. Bogus, property in Ebensburg Borough, $180,000.
Tyler J. Johnston from David Franks, property in Reade Township, $10,000.
Somerset County
Shane Jimmo from BA Real Estate LLC, property in Central City Borough, $37,500.
Morgan Kush from Mordechai Rothenberg, property in Windber Borough, $102,000.
Thomas M. Lipsinic Jr. from Gregory M. Kieta, property in Windber Borough, $194,900.
James H. Davis from John S. Augustine II, property in Jennerstown Borough, $250,000.
Gregory Pavlick from Margaret Pavlick Estate, property in Paint Borough, $80,000.
Stephen Staley from Fuschino Home Rentals LLC, property in Windber Borough, $169,200.
Patrick H. Smiley from Jason W. Burnsworth, property in Lower Turkeyfoot Township, $133,700.
Donald Allen Zeigler Jr. from Donald A. Zeigler, property in Berlin Borough, $212,000.
Riverside Serenity LLC from Patricia Musser – Per Court, property in Lower Turkeyfoot Township, $560,000.
Jamie Sechler from Anna F. Morris, property in Northampton Township, $250,000.
Amanda R. Walker from Robin Lee Walker, property in Berlin Borough, $53,000.
Deborah Johnston from Dale E. Clifton, property in Jefferson Township, $120,000.
