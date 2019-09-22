CARROLLTOWN – Bart Kilraine said he never imagined opening a store inspired by his love of drag racing would lead to a business that recently celebrated its 50th anniversary.
In 1969, Kilraine and a friend, Greg Lesak, opened The Drag Shop behind the American Legion in Carrolltown.
Two years later, Kilraine took over the business full time and moved the store to a space next to his home on Automotive Street.
At the time, Kilraine said custom cars and drag racing were popular. Peterson Memorial Dragway in Tipton opened in 1966, as well as the drag strip Keystone Raceway in New Alexandria about a year later.
“Everybody went to drag strips and messed with cars,” he said.
Over the years, Kilraine said he’s adjusted to what his customers want.
“I changed to the market,” he said. “I don’t sell regular auto parts. It’s definitely a niche market.
From pickup truck bed liners and covers to floor liners and small engine fuel, The Drag Shop focuses on selling products custom to certain models of vehicles.
The items Kilraine sells typically come from his customers’ discretionary income, meaning his business was affected by the closure of the coal mines surrounding the Carrolltown area.
Local job loss meant customers were less likely to splurge on new vehicles or custom items for those vehicles, he explained.
“It was a hard business to stay in,” he said.
Today, Kilraine estimates that 90% of his sales are items made for trucks and SUVs.
He typically skims trade publications for popular items, receives custom requests from longtime customers and orders items made for newly released models.
“It’s just like any business, you just have to keep up with it,” Kilraine said. “I can usually tell what’s been selling.”
Later in the fall, Kilraine said he’ll start ordering some of his most popular items ahead of the Christmas season: WeatherTech floor liners and mats, which are made to fit specific vehicles and protect from mud, dirt, snow, rain and road salt.
“WeatherTech is half of my business at Christmastime,” Kilraine said.
Over the years, Kilraine has come to know his loyal customers.
“The ones who know you, they’ll call you up and say, ‘hey, I just got a new truck and this is what I want,’ ” he said.
Customers were a part of why Kilraine said he liked being a small business owner.
“I don’t have to work for anybody,” he said.
“It’s enjoyable. It’s been fun.”
Kilraine was also able to set his own hours around his schedule.
He said it was especially helpful during the winter months, when he works as a ski instructor at Blue Knob All Seasons Resort, where he’s taught for nearly 30 years.
On Sept. 7, Kilraine was caught by surprise when his family organized a 50th anniversary celebration for his business.
About 200 people, including family, friends and longtime customers, attended.
“It was neat,” Kilraine said.
The Drag Shop is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and typically from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
For information on products or store hours, call 814-344-6538.
