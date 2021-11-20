Dr. Jeffrey L. Dakas has joined Conemaugh Physician Group – Cardiology and will provide outpatient care throughout Conemaugh Health System and in Indiana.
Dakas, a board-certified cardiologist, graduated from St. Vincent College and completed his medical education at Georgetown University. He completed his residency at Letterman Army Medical Center in San Francisco and completed fellowships in cardiology at Marshall University and in electrophysiology at University of Louisville Hospital.
Dakas served in the Army as a general medical officer in West Germany and has provided cardiology services at Patterson Army Community Hospital, Dewitt Army Hospital, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, Soto Cano Airbase in Honduras and V.A. medical centers in Huntington, West Virginia, and Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
Dakas practiced electrophysiology for 15 years at UPMC Hamot Medical Center in Erie.
