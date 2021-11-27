Board-certified orthopedic surgeon Dr. Gregory M. Kanski has joined University Orthopedics. He will be performing orthopedic surgery at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Conemaugh East Hills Outpatient Center and Conemaugh Nason Medical Center.
A graduate of Hollidaysburg Area High School and Penn State, Kanski completed his medical training at Drexel University College of Medicine and orthopedic surgery residency at Cooper University Hospital in Camden, New Jersey.
Kanski recently completed an orthopedic sports medicine fellowship at the University of Connecticut Musculoskeletal Institute.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.