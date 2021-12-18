JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Conemaugh Physician Group – Cardiology welcomes Dr. Dinesh Sharma, who specializes in invasive and interventional cardiology, will provide outpatient care in Johnstown.
Sharma, a native of Cleveland, graduated from Ohio State University and completed his medical education at A.T. Still University-Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kirksville, Missouri.
He began his residency in orthopedic surgery at Summa Western Reserve Hospital in Akron, Ohio, and completed his residency in internal medicine and a fellowship in cardiovascular disease at Case Western Reserve MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland.
Sharma continued his training as an interventional cardiology fellow at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan, and as a structural cardiology fellow at Buffalo General Medical Center in Buffalo, New York.
He also has served as academic teaching faculty at the University of Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Science.
