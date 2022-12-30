Dr. Alan Kivitz, founder and president of the Altoona Arthritis & Osteoporosis Center and the Altoona Center for Clinical Research, has been recognized as one of the 2022 Masters of the American College of Rheumatology.
Kivitz has more than 40 years of experience treating patients with arthritis and rheumatic disorders.
He received his medical degree from Albany Medical College in Albany, New York; completed training in internal medicine at the North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, New York, and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City; and completed his fellowship training in rheumatology at Albany Medical College. He is board certified in internal medicine, as well as the subspecialty of rheumatology.
Kivitz has authored and co-authored more than 1,000 research articles, abstracts and studies on subjects covering osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, rheumatoid arthritis and pain management, and has been published in several prestigious medical journals.
He is a member of the Pennsylvania Medical Society and the American Medical Association. He also holds certifications in Human Subjects Protection and HIPAA Research Training, and is classified as a certified principal investigator by the Association of Clinical Research Professionals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.