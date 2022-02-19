Quenna Smith, an associate broker with Perry Wellington Realty Johnstown, was installed as district vice president of the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors during a ceremony in Harrisburg.
She will represent members from Cambria, Centre, Bedford, Blair, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juanita, Mifflin and Somerset counties.
Smith has been a Realtor for nine years and is a participant in LeadershipPAR. She previously served as president of the Cambria Somerset Association of Realtors; is a member of PAR's board of directors and serves on the legislative committee; is serving a three-year term as a state director on the National Association of Realtors board of directors; and a member of the Conemaugh Township Rotary Club.
Smith has earned the Senior Real Estate Specialist, C2EX, e-PRO and At Home with Diversity professional designations.
