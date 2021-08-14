Lindsey Weidner, director of dealership accounting for #1 Cochran Automotive, has been selected for Automative News 40 Under 40.
Weidner began as one of two controllers for the group’s 12 dealerships, which has since acquired more dealerships. As the accounting department’s responsibilities grew, it underwent a restructuring, splitting into centralized and regional functions. She developed a plan to shape the regional accounting team to oversee accounting for all 24 dealerships.
In 2020, Weidner and her team implemented a new process of cash accounting for sales and service departments to reduce the risks associated with cash and its susceptibility to fraud.
She is the daughter of Barry and Kathy Rouzer, of Vinco.
