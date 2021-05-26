Pacemakers, U.S. defense technology, as well as commercial electronics depend on endurance of delicate components including circuit boards.
For 20 years, Diamond-MT, a Johnstown company, has been providing protective, conformal coating services for high-tech devices.
And this month, the company was acquired by a global leader in the industry.
Diamond-MT founder Mel Popovich said 253 companies were interested in purchasing his business, headquartered at 213 Chestnut St.
He said he would only sell to a company that agreed to keep the facility open in Johnstown.
After a year of reviewing buyers, Popovich chose Specialty Coating Systems, based in Indianapolis, Indiana, to move the company into the future.
“The acquisition was to the advantage of all the employees,” he said.
SCS’ acquisition of Diamond-MT also coincides with a relocation from Chestnut Street to a new state-of-the art facility at 148 Olympic Lane in Johnstown.
SCS President and CEO Tim Bender said employees will move into the new location in June, and it will be comparable in size to most of SCS’ 20 facilities worldwide.
“Diamond-MT has a good history in the market, and there’s opportunity to grow,” he said.
Popovich, a retired U.S. military commander with a background in professional aeronautics, established Diamond-MT in 2001 with a partner.
Through the years, Diamond-MT has been evolving its process for applying, and removing, liquid coatings of acrylic, urethane, silicone and epoxy.
Additionally, the business expanded to include Parylene, an ultra-thin, pinhole-free polymer coatings that are applied as a dry vapor.
In 2019, the company also opened a second coating facility in Melbourne, Florida, but Popovich said he recently began looking for an exit strategy.
As of May 1, both facilities belong to SCS, which claims direct descendance from the companies that originally developed Parylene.
Diamond-MT’s liquid coating expertise, in addition to Parylene, broadens SCS’ overall portfolio, Bender said.
As electronics become more complex and used more broadly in products including automobiles and medical devices, Bender foresees growth of the coatings business.
“The conformal coatings industry is robust,” he said. “We are very optimistic in terms of what we are able to do.”
