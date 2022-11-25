David Mastovich

What’s your company’s culture story?
What is your mission, vision, purpose?
And, don’t forget about your specific core values.
Your company might have established some of the above.
Perhaps you say, “We have our mission statement here, we’ve got our vision statement there, and we got our purpose here. We’ve got some core values.”
I don’t care whether you have all of the list or just some of it.
Let’s say you have core values and a mission statement for your company. When were those done? And who participated?
If you instituted those core values and a mission statement more than a year ago, you probably want to continually revisit those, pulse check them, tweak and improve.
Who was involved in putting these principles into place? Was it your senior leadership team?
How much did you involve middle management?
How much did you involve individual contributors and team members? How much did you involve outside strategic partners and stakeholders to get their outside perspective?
If the answer is that you did a couple of strategy sessions with the senior leadership team, and maybe some of them from the outside, that’s a step in the right direction.
But you also want to make sure you reach out and ask the entire team some open-ended questions.
Once you have that foundation built, the next step is mapping out how you tell your story.
That first part, I find a lot of people haven’t done to the degree that they need to.
What I’m challenging you to do is make sure that it’s current.
Make sure that you pulse check it and change it and see how it’s working. Make sure that you’ve involved team members, individual contributors and middle management.
Make sure you’ve involved some external stakeholders.
And some might say, “Well, wait a minute. Dave, what are you talking about? It’s the mission, this mission stays true.”
I agree, it probably does stay mostly the same. Your vision probably stays somewhat the same, your purpose might even stay the same. The core values will probably stay similar, but they’re going to need to be tested and refined and to see if they’re still valuable and at their best as they are right now.
Maybe 80 to 90% of it stays the same when you check into it a year later. That’s important.
But then the second part is how are you strategically and emotionally telling your culture story? Have you built your culture content calendar?
This is being intentional about taking the time to map out what you’re going to say, how you’re going to say it, when you’re going to say it, and where you’re going to say it again, and again, and again. It’s related to your culture story, core values, mission, vision and purpose.
We call it B2E storytelling, business-to-employee marketing and business-to-employee storytelling.
The process helps with retention, because you’re able to tell that story, and you’re able to tell it through the eyes, ears and voice of those employees, who are part of the storytelling.
When it comes to the title, base salary, incentives and benefits associated with a position, most companies can match each other pretty closely.
But each company has its own unique culture. If it hasn’t set out to build it, it’s created organically on its own. That’s not always good.
Prospective employees are going to make that decision on where they see they can personally grow, thrive and be themselves. They’re going to make the decision based on the culture as they perceive it.
Building and telling your culture story helps with three R’s of recruiting, retention and results.
David Mastovich is founder and CEO of MASSolutions, host of the “No BS Marketing” podcast and author of the book “Get Where You Want to Go Through Marketing, Selling and Story Telling.”
