David Mastovich

In 2015, I started using the term storytelling to explain how significant it was for businesses and leaders to leverage their stories.
At that time, our company had been retained to handle a controversial PR situation while helping a community organization to make big-time news.
In the years since then, it evolved from a perception that storytelling was similar to, “I’m going to tell a bedtime story,” to, now, storytelling being a buzzword.
But there’s still a misperception of what it really means.
There’s still a segment of chief executives and C-suite people, and owners and founders, who are maybe in the older part of Gen X or are already part of the Boomers. They still don’t see the benefit or power of storytelling.
Then there’s a younger audience that bought into the buzzword status of storytelling, and kind of still doesn’t really understand the meaning.
Why does storytelling in business matter so much? Why does it have to go beyond brand storytelling?
First, we must address those who are in that group that aren’t quite convinced that storytelling is this measurable, powerful thing. To that person, I say, storytelling is the one tool that we have used across generations, for hundreds of years, across cultures.
It’s the one tool that has been used to educate, communicate and motivate throughout history.
When we use anecdotes and analogies and make a story memorable, it’s something we can relate to. It’s something we pass on to others, even pass on generation to generation.
For those who still haven’t bought in that storytelling has to be a part of leadership and has to be a part of business, I understand. It takes a while to have some data behind it and to realize that it’s not soft.
The science of storytelling talks about how we begin to formulate stories, according to the cognitive psychologists.
When we meet someone, and when we engage and interact, we begin to put that person at the forefront of the story.
That person becomes the focal point, we want to understand their goal and who they’re trying to reach and influence. Our mind starts to do this anyway. It’s the science.
We then want to look at what their struggle has been, what barriers have they overcome.
We want to know what lessons were learned. This is what the science tells us we begin to do on a regular basis.
But let’s flip to the other side, to all these people that have made storytelling a buzzword. All these people that have overused storytelling, and aren’t utilizing the science of storytelling.
Those people are focusing on brand storytelling or tactical storytelling, which are both important. But for businesses and leaders, storytelling goes far beyond brand storytelling, and can’t be just tactical implementation of a story by taking a picture and posting something, or having an event.
B2E, business to employee storytelling, is an important tool. Most companies use either B2B, business to business, or B2C, business to consumer approaches.
They’re used to treating those target markets in a certain way, and having a plan and a campaign and using the science of storytelling, or maybe using target market segmentation, marketing insights.
But those same leaders and businesses often fail to reach, influence, connect and engage through that super important target audience of employees and B2E business to employee marketing. Treat prospective and current employees as the customers that they are.
B2E marketing then leverages B2E storytelling, and tells your story in a way that helps with the three R’s of business to employee marketing: recruiting, retention and results.
An astounding 82% of employees, regardless of company or industry, believe that their productivity suffers because of poor or limited communication, up, down and across the organization.
When I speak across the country to C-suite organizations, leaders, middle managers, I hear again and again, “Well, we tell them the why, and we talk to them about the processes.”
But they’re talking to them in the way that they want to communicate, and they’re not treating them the way they treat their customers. They understand that customers need to be reached through different channels.
A billboard might work in conjunction with a broadcast and television commercial on cable, but it also might use social media outlet, and you might use a video that you sent to a prospect to tell them, you might communicate in six, seven channels to your target audience.
You know you have to make that message creative when it’s the consumer. But we’re telling employees what to do in the manner that we want to tell them.
Storytelling is so important to business and to leaders.
Storytelling has to go beyond brand storytelling or tactical storytelling, and to touch on business to employee storytelling, referral source storytelling or Centers of Influence storytelling, and leadership or executive storytelling.
