David Mastovich

Recently, I read an article in Inc. magazine online that potentially could help in your ongoing quest for growth – personal, professional and for your company.
Written by Justin Berry, it’s titled “Why Leaders Like Jeff Bezos Embrace the Role of Writing.”
It starts off by explaining how when Bezos or a team member had a new or creative idea, they would have someone on the team write a memo as long as six pages in narrative form.
Bezos said that when someone took about a week or so to compose the memo, it seemed to work best.
Doing it in a day or two didn’t quite get to where it needed to be. Why? Because Bezos felt that it was effective when someone wrote the first draft and then ruminated on it, updated the second draft, pondered it, and then maybe finalized it over seven days.
The quality of the communication was stronger. What Bezos did next was also interesting. He would take the memo, and during the initial 20 minutes of the next morning’s meeting, everyone had a printout and had to reread the memo.
The team wrote their notes, thoughts and questions in the margin. Now, that’s one of the many reasons why Bezos is the huge success he is and the impact he’s made on the world.
He had the courage to do something. It was uncomfortable for him and that group.
I’m thinking if I came in and gave my leadership team amendments in the first 20 minutes of the meeting, we’re going to read this and write notes in the margin, I can see some people are already looking at their phones. I can see some people fidgeting and getting up and leaving the room and doing whatever.
But Bezos had the courage to say, “No, I’m going to do this.” And what he found happened was because the memo was well written and they took the 20 minutes, they were able to bring tremendous clarity to the issue, the idea and propose solutions around it.
The author calls this the rule of writing. He said that when you want to remember something most of us know, we write it down.
But writing things down does several other things.
First, it clarifies our thinking when we’re forced to write things down. A couple of things happen.
We call this the Google rule here at MASSolutions. When we say, “If you have a question, Google it,” it is because you might find the answer or a better question,” it clarifies your thinking. The example the writer gave was we often have an idea that we want to talk about with a colleague.
We tell them and they look confused because we stammer. We aren’t quite able to articulate it because we haven’t written it down. But if we take the time to write down what our ideas and what we’re thinking, we change our whole process because we’ve clarified our thinking. So then when we talk to our colleague, our teammate, our boss, we’re that much clearer.
They can then contribute instead of looking at you with an expression seemingly asking, “What are you even trying to say?”
But the second thing is it actually improves understanding memory and application. When we’re writing things down, we are getting clearer, and it clarified our thinking, but it also helps us when we’re giving that to someone else to be able to look at it. It helps us with memory because we wrote it down and the science shows that we’re able to remember things more after writing it down.
And it helps when we try to apply that to whatever we’re doing.
And the third part of the rule of writing is it improves communication. When you look at how we communicate, this whole process of forcing us to write gets us into a situation of thinking much more clearly.
A colleague I know scans everything, and he’s brilliant, super talented. I say to him, “There are times when you need to read more and write more.”
When he gets that, he’s going to grow even more because he’s already doing fantastic work. But it comes down to realizing that what you think is old school or what you think is wasting time – things such as writing and reading – are huge for your ability to think and process; your ability to clarify your thinking; your ability to communicate with others; your ability to make it memorable and applicable for others.
The article closed by saying, the next time you want to learn, understand, remember, apply and communicate, take the time to write and leverage the power of the rule of writing.
David Mastovich is founder and CEO of MASSolutions, host of the “No BS Marketing” podcast and author of the book “Get Where You Want to Go Through Marketing, Selling and Story Telling.” His blog, Light Reading, has been featured in over 50 media outlets with readership of more than 1 million.
