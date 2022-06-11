David Mastovich

Storytelling just might be the buzzword of all buzzwords. How can you leverage storytelling in your marketing and make it actually work for you?
It’s not going to work for everyone if you don’t define a strategy around your marketing that then applies that story to reach the right audience at the right time.
A lot of people utilize editorial calendars. For example, the health care calendars might note that it’s National Diabetes Month, or that there’s a blood drive or a blood screening.
These are important topics.
But if you’re doing that kind of content calendar, you aren’t really leveraging our tenets of “No BS Marketing.”
You have to work backwards and start by beginning with the end in mind. Ask, What do we want to achieve with our health care marketing?” whether it is physician practices or wound care, home health, physical and occupation therapy, health insurance or a Medicare HMO program.
“What are the goals we specifically have first for our marketing, and then how is our storytelling going to be a part of that marketing?”
Look at those target markets that you have and be serious about the science behind the target markets. Have more than two or three meaningful variables that you use.
Your variables for your target markets have to be measurable. They have to be accessible, actionable. They have to be growable.
What do I mean by measurable? Well, if you can’t measure it, you can’t manage it.
What do I mean by accessible? If you said, “I want to reach the upper 1/10th of 1% of people,” that’s not necessarily accessible or actionable.
The first step is looking at who the target audience really is, and that target audience has to have multiple variables, and those target audiences can’t miss the two obvious, but neglected target audiences – employees and referral sources.
You have to take both of those markets and drill them down with multiple variables. Now you’ve got your B-to-E target market – business to employee.
You’ve got your referral source target market, your centers of influence. You’ve got your patient target audience. You’ve got your adult children if it’s senior living.
You want to then decide what you’re going to do to reach, connect and engage that target market and how you want to change their behaviors and mindsets.
What behaviors and mind-set do I want to change by reaching, connecting and engaging with each specific target audience? It’s part of your marketing roadmap, your marketing plan.
Now we’ve looked at the target audiences, we start deciding what we want to have them do.
Then we decide on the specific stories for each of those target audiences, and the channels in which to use those stories.
People kind of get it backwards and they start off saying, “Hey, let’s use some commercials,” or, “Let’s do some patient testimonials. Let’s do some physician bios.”
I’m not saying you don’t look at your target markets. You do.
But do you do it with the rigor and the science that I’m mentioning? Do you have the plan with the details and that roadmap, that outline where you’re going to go and what you want to do to change their behaviors and mindsets?
What do you want them to think? What behavior and mindset do you want to change specifically? That’s how you then build the story.
Here’s how it’s built by them: You talked to them, you listened. You heard what they’re saying. What they wanted to change. Built for and about them is that you tell the story for them about other people like them. That’s what you do with the storytelling, by, for and about each target audience.
Then you decide on which channel to use. Perhaps a commercial that we’re going to air in certain places, or a testimonial that we’re going to put on our website, on our social media, and to use in email campaigns.
It could be physician bios that are going to be on the website, but then you put those physicians on camera, on the website. You put that on your social media. You put that again and again in vehicles where people can see it so it changes behaviors and mindsets.
You focus on employees. You hear what employees have to say because you have to reach, connect and engage employees to change behaviors and mindsets because that helps with your recruiting and your retention. It helps with your productivity.
