David Mastovich

Have you ever sat through a presentation by a leader? The founder, the president of the company, senior VP, director, chief operating officer, chief executive officer, chief marketing officer?
For most of us, the answer is yes.
At the end of the presentation or meeting, you might have left thinking, “I don’t know what that was all about.”
Or maybe you thought, “That wasn’t super-impressive.” Or, “Not sure I get her. Not sure I relate to him.”
It’s all about effective executive storytelling for leaders.
Let’s walk through some steps to effective executive storytelling to help leaders tell their stories better – whether that is in a presentation at a town hall meeting or an all-hands meeting, a weekly meeting with their leadership team, an appearance on a podcast, a presentation to the board, a guest speaker at some sort of group meeting, or even a speech to a group of college students.
It can be the whole gamut, talking to regular employees, just when you’re doing walking-around management. All of that is executive storytelling. All that is leadership storytelling. and sadly, the majority of it isn’t effective.
Here are five steps to effective executive storytelling:
• First, decide on one and only one major takeaway. This doesn’t mean you can’t talk about three or four or five supporting points underneath that one major takeaway, but before you step in front of an audience, you’d better have one and only one major takeaway.
If you don’t, you are kidding yourself because your message is going to be lost, and people aren’t going to take away the three or four or five things that you thought were really important, significant ideas.
In past columns, I’ve discussed using the “why” questions before any major storytelling opportunity. Think about your reason for being in that situation. Why are you presenting to this audience? Why are you talking to this person? Why are you talking to this group? Why are you in front of this crowd?
Think about your reason for being in that situation, and their reason for buying your presentation. Sometimes that reason will be slightly different for each segment of that audience.
But sometimes it will be, “I have to be here and I can’t wait until the meeting is over.”
If that’s a piece of it, that’s going to change how you build your big idea, which is what comes out of the “why” questions.
Answer those two “why” questions, be honest about it, and decide on one major big idea, one big idea.
• Second, leave the ego at the door.
Make yourself relatable to the audience so they can trust you. I bring this stat out a lot. It’s a study from within the last year.
Fifty-eight percent of employees would rather trust a stranger than their boss.
Part of that is because leaders, when they’re doing their leadership storytelling, their executive storytelling, aren’t making themselves relatable. They aren’t making them, the audience, feel comfortable.
When you’re relatable, people begin to trust you more.
• The third step to effective executive storytelling is to make it about the audience. What’s in it for them? How do they consume content and what’s their mindset? What type of pop culture references might you use? What do you know about them?
• Step four is to seek feedback. You want to ask open-ended questions. If that audience is 50 people, you can still ask open-ended questions. If it’s 10, you can ask open-ended questions. If it’s one, you can ask open-ended questions. If it’s 1,000, you can ask open-ended questions.
Repeat back what you think you heard to confirm. Answer that question as best you can, tying back to your one big idea, your one major takeaway. Track what you heard when you asked the open-ended questions, and then do something about it when you’ve heard something similar again and again.
• The fifth one is that less is more. Now I’m going to refer back to number two – leave your ego at the door.
Because when I say, “Less is more,” that means this: What you thought was an appropriate amount definitely needs to be reduced by at least 20%.
If you think it’s a 15-minute presentation, odds are you’ve made a 28-minute presentation. You need to cut down half of that, probably, so you have time for open-ended questions so you can do step four, seek feedback.
When you’re making any kind of presentation, you want to use big images so there’s a clear takeaway from each image.
You want to use memorable stats, 58% of employees rather trust a stranger than their boss. I don’t care who you are.
That’s a memorable stat for you.
And of course, you want to use anecdotes and analogies, preferably stories you’ve heard about people similar to who’s in the audience.
Anecdotes and analogies that tie back to the people you see in front of you that are in that audience, whether it’s on Zoom, whether it’s in person, whether it’s in a hall or auditorium, whether it’s in a small setting, whether it’s in your office with three people – anecdotes and analogies make your points for you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.