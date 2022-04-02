David Mastovich

I recently had a horrible customer experience. Anyone share my pain?
It involved something that I actually wanted to up-sell. I wanted to buy more, a higher level, from a vendor that I had been a customer of for probably decades.
And it wasn’t the first time that I ran into this problem.
The experience brought to mind the insight of a colleague, Shep Hyken, one of the foremost thought leaders and experts on customer service and improving the customer experience.
Shep talks about the three reasons why we choose to leave someone we’re buying from. Why we choose to leave as customers of a particular company.
• No. 1 is apathy. We as customers feel that they were apathetic.
• No. 2 is rudeness. And rudeness is defined by us, the customer.
• No. 3 is the inability to connect.
Back to my experience with a well-known national business publication. I’ve been a subscriber for probably decades.
Months ago, I just tried to upgrade from one level, which included both the magazine and the online version of the magazine. I hadn’t realized there was another level that included more digital material.
Since I’m a subscriber, the publication would email me and I would sign up for a newsletter, or two or three, that I thought were really good.
Some of these were daily emails – a list of the top five daily things to think about, and so forth. I’d get these email newsletters. I’d scan them, so they’re achieving their goal of getting “stickiness” with me, a long-time customer.
But occasionally I would click on a link and it would not allow me to get to the material.
I talked to my assistant, and we tried to fix the problem. It didn’t work. And we just ignored it, months ago.
But it kept happening. And I kept thinking, “This is just crazy.”
So, we set out to try to figure this out. We reached out to the national publication, and their automated emails kept saying, “You have to complete this form; tell us, from your print magazine; go find one of those; and get that little label and enter stuff from that. Go do this, go do that.”
And then we would complete this process and it would go to another one that would say the same thing. And another one.
Finally, my assistant said, “This is just not working.”
I emailed the publication and said, “I’ve been a long-time customer. I’m going to have to quit because of what happened.”
No one ever reached out any further than what appeared to be their artificial intelligence (AI), or maybe just a standard customer service response, or it was a human and they came across as cold.
They weren’t able to ever really resolve the issue, until a series of probably 15, 20 emails from three or four people involved – two people from my end, and we’re assuming one or two from their end, or just two different AI-generated emails.
Was there apathy? Well, absolutely.
I’ve been a customer and I’m doing what you want me to do. You’re sending me, “Subscribe to this. Subscribe to this. Subscribe to this.” And when I subscribe to that, you’re baiting and switching, because when I click on something in what you told me to subscribe to, I can’t get to it. I reach out and tell you this, and no one ever addresses it with me. No one ever explains it clearly.
Was it rude? Well, my definition of rude would be, yes, simply because, at some point that should have been upgraded to reach out and talk to a decades-long customer.
Inability to connect, the third point that Shep says we as customers use when we’re choosing to leave someone. Yes, it was an inability to connect. I had two people involved. I have my assistant reaching multiple times, and I have to get involved. And we did this multiple times.
And we actually had a discussion months ago in our email exchanges.
The lesson is that communication is so significant for whatever we buy.
Communication has to be clear, consistent and frequent. And it wasn’t on this point. There was no clarity. It was inconsistent. And it took way too long.
Think of how simple that is. And I understand this company is big and they might have millions of subscriptions. I get it. I get it.
We all make mistakes. This might have been an aberrant situation that was out of the blue, that maybe isn’t typical of the publication. That’s not my point.
My point is, we as customers get frustrated.
Let’s remember that when we are on the other end and we’re not the customer. Let’s remember to prove that we’re not apathetic, to make sure we’re not rude and do our best to connect quickly, clearly and consistently.
David Mastovich is founder and CEO of MASSolutions, host of the “No BS Marketing” podcast and author of the book “Get Where You Want to Go Through Marketing, Selling and Story Telling.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.