David Mastovich

The issue of patient satisfaction has been discussed and measured throughout my experiences, whether I was part of senior management at multi-billion-dollar health care systems, helping physician practices grow or working with home health agencies or senior living communities.
During the years, I’ve talked to clients and studied their patient satisfaction information.
There are many measurements and statistics and a lot of three- and four-out-of-five ratings.
I used to come into these situations and immediately try to systematically gather insights and trends from what was happening. I often found that there were many measured factors that weren’t being used because what was being measured wasn’t useful.
There was a lot of information that said patients were responding, “OK, yeah, it was alright.”
There’s a great book, “If Disney Ran Your Hospital,” by Fred Lee. One of the points of this book is that it’s not about satisfaction. It’s not about getting a four-out-of-five rating.
Disney doesn’t look at how many fours out of five they get.
What Disney looks at is the five out of five. That’s someone who’s loyal.
Studies have shown that there are three things that patients, employees and providers all look at when they’re deciding whether to be loyal to a particular organization.
The first is an obvious one – high clinical quality. Of course, we’re all striving to provide high clinical quality. On the operational side, you have to make sure you’re getting to that high level of quality.
Otherwise, your marketing team, your storytelling team, is going to struggle going out saying, “We’re pretty good. We have decent clinical quality. Come on over here.”
So, No. 1 on the list is high clinical quality.
No. 2 is the perception around teamwork. The physicians, the employees and the patients all make an assessment regarding the teamwork at that particular health care organization.
That starts early at your digital front door – with what people can find out about you, how easy their experience is when they go to your website, when they look you up on social media, when they’re learning more about you.
How accessible is it when they want to book an appointment? A patient wants to book an appointment online – does it work? Are you able to get in? Is your website there? Does the scheduling work?
Teamwork is also about the financial aspect. How is information communicated about the billing and the financials, the follow up?
But it’s not only your digital front door. What’s it like to drive to your facility, to your hospital, your health care system, to your doctor’s office?
What’s it like to find your way once you’ve parked to where you’re going? That’s called wayfinding.
Your wayfinding system should be audited regularly by your marketing and customer experience team. You should be audited.
You should be making this wayfinding system based on science, not just slapping signs up and sticking things on the door and putting something in the parking garage or by the elevator.
No. 3 goes back to those kindergarten days: Courtesy and respect.
Your patients are watching your employees and your providers. They’re seeing how they interact with each other.
They’re looking at your online reputation, how significant that digital front door is.
They want to see how easily they can do things. They want to look at how the conversation goes with someone they contacted at a call center. They’re seeing how that provider treats them, their family and also employees.
When you look at these three ways to increase physician, employee and patient loyalty, you have higher clinical quality. You have teamwork across the board with the whole online reputation, your wayfinding system, how people communicate with each other. Then you have courtesy and respect every step of the way.
It’s also about storytelling.
Telling a story about your wayfinding, how easy it is to get around.
These are all part of your patient-centered communication, marketing, storytelling, and the three ways to drive physician, employee and patient loyalty.
David Mastovich is founder and CEO of MASSolutions, host of the “No BS Marketing” podcast and author of the book “Get Where You Want to Go Through Marketing, Selling and Story Telling.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.