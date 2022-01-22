David Mastovich

With a new year and new challenges comes an opportunity to get more from your marketing in 2022.
Let’s look at ways to accomplish this goal.
Uncover the secrets of your ideal customers
Combine the art and science by looking at data of your existing customers in a manner that you have a science/math – a quantifiable – approach.
Then, combine that data with the expertise of your sales team and your leadership team.
Use your expertise and gut feeling of what you think are the ideal customers, as well as what your data says.
The 80/20 principle probably will be in effect – 80% of your business will come from roughly 20% of your customers.
You now know who those customers are. Dig into that data even more to show what they’re buying, when they’re buying. Have a discussion with your sales team. Have a discussion with your leadership team.
You should be getting quantifiable results and an instinctual aspect. Map out what you think your ideal customers look like so that you can uncover those secrets through insights.
You reach out to a sampling of those customers qualitatively, ask some open-ended questions, listen, learn, adapt.
Take your NPS scores. Send your customer surveys out via email and printed surveys. Now you’re uncovering the secrets of your ideal customers and able to see who they really are and who they should be.
You should be able to build plans to reach, influence, engage and connect with them.
Focus on B2E marketing
You often think of whether you’re a B2B (business-to-business) company or a B2C (business-to-consumer) company, and sometimes you’re both.
It’s nothing for you to think, “We’re B2B and here’s our B2B plan.”
I’m saying think consciously and intentionally about business-to-employee marketing. Have business-to-employee stories, but also a business-to-employee plan.
You can set goals of what you want to achieve and communicate. Track what’s working and what isn’t. Ask questions and listen so you get insights about the marketing of employees.
Leveraging B2E (business-to-employee) marketing potentially will help with recruitment. It helps with retention. It helps with results.
You’ll increase productivity and gain insights from the people who are in the trenches and know what your customers are thinking and feeling and how they’re responding, which ties to the first point, uncover the secrets of your ideal customers.
Develop a referral source marketing plan
You have referral sources. You have raving fans. You have centers of influence who talk about you.
You need to make a systematic referral source marketing plan.
A lot of people will say, “Well, I have lunches, dinners with these people. And I reach out to these ones. They’re on our email list.”
Treat referral sources, centers of influences, the same way that you treat customers and prospects, and now employees.
They can reach people that could buy from you. It is beneficial to have these referral sources, these centers of influence, armed and ready to mention you. Ideally, you can get the person they are interacting with to believe in your company.
These three points will go a long way in helping your company to build some marketing momentum as the new year progresses.
Uncover the secrets of your ideal customers. Focus on B2E marketing and develop a referral source marketing plan. You’re on your way to an amazing, no BS marketing 2022.
David Mastovich is founder and CEO of MASSolutions, host of the “No BS Marketing” podcast and author of the book “Get Where You Want to Go Through Marketing, Selling and Story Telling.”
