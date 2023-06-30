David Mastovich

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Throughout the years of writing this column, the installments entitled “Sounds of Marketing” have been among my favorites.
“Sounds of Marketing” uses song lyrics to find nuggets of wisdom. It’s been a while since the last installment, so here it goes.
This inspiration comes from a Drake lyric that has struck a deep chord in me: “I’ve been losin’ friends and findin’ peace.”
This simple yet profound line from the song “Fair Trade” encapsulates an essential truth about personal and professional relationships.
It acknowledges that deep, trusting relationships lead to success, whereas maintaining a multitude of superficial relationships often becomes more laborious and less valuable.
I experienced this firsthand when I reached my 40s. I found myself at a crossroads, needing to make a conscious effort to narrow down my core personal network.
I also decided to invest more deeply in a select few professional relationships. It wasn’t easy. Cutting back on connections with people I still cared about was challenging, to say the least, but ultimately it paid off.
On the professional front, I deepened my network, creating bonds that were more than just transactional. These relationships turned into a wellspring of business opportunities and collaborations, validating the adage: “Quality over quantity.”
Drake’s lyric points to a paradigm shift in how we view success in our relationships. It’s not about the number of Linked-In connections or Facebook friends; it’s about the depth of these connections. It’s about building relationships in which trust, mutual respect and understanding are at the forefront.
This philosophy holds true in leadership and communication. A leader is most effective when they build deep, trust-based relationships with their team, leading to open communication, collaboration and mutual growth.
However, this isn’t just about leadership or communication; it’s also about time management and self-awareness. We only have so much time and energy.
Spreading ourselves too thin over numerous superficial relationships can drain us and divert our attention from the relationships that truly matter.
Leadership is about making choices, and sometimes, these choices include deciding where to invest our time and emotional energy.
The peace Drake refers to is the peace of knowing you’re investing in relationships that are meaningful, rewarding and conducive to personal and professional growth.
Reflecting on Drake’s words, “I’ve been losin’ friends and findin’ peace,” we can understand the value of deep relationships. It’s not about losing friends, but about gaining depth in relationships that truly count.
The peace you find isn’t about disconnecting from people, but about creating stronger connections with the ones that truly matter.
So, as we cue up Drake’s song, let’s take a moment to reflect on our own networks.
Are we investing our time and energy in relationships that offer depth and mutual growth? Are we finding our own peace in the quality of our connections?
Remember, the ultimate success in leadership, communication and life comes from deep, meaningful relationships.
Here’s to cultivating relationships that enrich our lives and lead us to find our own peace.
