David Mastovich

Someone recently reached out to me and stated, “Not sure if I need a rebrand or not.”
“Why,” I asked. They responded, “I’m new to the company.
We’re not really sure how we’re perceived. And we’re not sure how it looks and sounds. And we’re not sure of this and that.”
I often hear similar stories.
That’s why I focus on the importance of branding and storytelling and how you can figure out where you are and where you want to go.
Often, these clients haven’t taken much time to figure out where they are beyond themselves. In other words, they’ve talked internally to say, “I think we’re perceived this way. I think we’re perceived that way.”
Marketing insights are necessary to clear up the perception.
You need to take the time to have someone talking to current customers, referral sources or centers of influence. Talking to the general public. And yes, talking internally.
You have to track what’s said when you ask some basic, open-ended questions about how people perceive you. What do they think of when they think of you? What do they think you do best? What do they think makes you unique?
Then you must decide whether the responses match up with your core values and mission, vision and purpose.
The hope is you’re not too far off between these points. Then, you can start looking at where are we today? And where do we go next?
Systematically gathering insights also digs into your target markets. You need to see your 80/20. That is, 80% of your business comes from 20% of your clients.
How is that segmented by variables? Most people have three variables for the entire market. Get into that fourth, fifth and sixth variable, and use your own data first.
And, we now build a target market. If you’ve looked at that target market of existing sales, you then go out and talk to them, you pick a sampling of that, ask some open-ended questions, see how they view you. But then also, take a look at the target markets based on how you think there are people that aren’t buying that could be.
The first step on branding, which is important to all your storytelling, is to figure out what that brand is today, figure out how it is perceived by that biggest current target market of who’s already buying, find out how it’s perceived by a target where you want to get more business. Then see how that matches up with how your internal team looks at it and how it matches up with your mission, your vision, your purpose, your core values.
Now, you’re systematically getting closer to building this brand and building the brand story and focusing on your big idea, your overarching theme that drives your storytelling.
But a lot of times companies haven’t taken the time. It doesn’t matter if you’re multibillion-, multimillion- or less than a million-dollar company.
Before you even build the story, define what you want that brand to be based on what you’ve learned. Based on what you know people love about you and think it makes you special.
Based on what your top customers are saying why they buy. And based on what you want to be. What you are and what you want to be. That’s hard work.
People often attend a speaking engagement, or watch a video or listen to a podcast, whether it’s mine or someone else’s. We kind of want these top 10 lists or top five of this and that. Yeah, that is helpful.
Sometimes you have to take a step back and say this is going to be harder than I thought.
This isn’t going to be some easy solution because I listened to a podcast or read a column.
It starts with stepping back and systematically gathering insights on the competitive side. On the digital side. On the brand side. It involves looking at your existing numbers, looking at who’s buying from you now and what they think, looking at who should be buying from you and what they think.
All of that brings you to where you can now make the most of your brand, because the importance of branding and storytelling is that we do make quick judgments about companies when we’re making a purchase.
We do buy based on things we see and perceive. So, your brand is vital. And it’s amazing to me how many of us aren’t quite sure what our brand is today. We actually don’t have it spelled out exactly where we want to take it to. We pretty much have a general idea.
These are the steps to take so that we can maximize our brand, because the importance of brand in storytelling is hugely significant. We have only seconds to get people to make that judgment about us. Whether they’re going to give us a chance to learn more about us and either choose us or choose the competitor.
It’s important to understand what your brand is today.
Understand where your brand wants to go, and whether you can make a realistic story that will be believable around where you want to go.
Putting all that together before jumping into the creative aspect – the tagline, the big idea, the new logo – all of that has to be the result of a lot of soul searching and gathering of insights, competitive intel and digital assessment.
This all needs to be done to make sure you’re prepared to jump into having the behavioral science drive the creative art to build that brand, because that brand will drive all of your storytelling.
