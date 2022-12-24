David Mastovich

In case you’re wondering about the severity of the leadership communication woes, in general, or maybe even specifically at your organization, here are a couple hard- hitting anecdotes tied to statistics for you.
The first is 58% of employees would rather trust a stranger than their boss. That’s from a 2022 Harvard Business Review research report. Eighty-two percent of employees feel their productivity suffers because of the lack of communication up, down and across the organization.
Let’s take the first one – 58% of employees rather trust a stranger than their boss. When you have a trust issue, it often begins with not relating to the other person. Relatability comes from commonalities.
Commonalities are often expressed through story. The relatability happens, which leads to a relationship and trust being built. Your storytelling plays a role in the level of trust with your employees.
It also plays a role with those 82% who feel that their productivity suffers because of lack of communication up, down and across the organization, because you’re telling them to do something in your way, through your channel.
You’re often under duress and pressed for time, so you’re not leveraging the power of story in as many instances as you need to.
As a result, 82% of employees feel their productivity could be better if communication improved.
We’re going to work on that with an antidote to leadership communication woes. And the antidote is all about asking, “What’s the big idea?” and to get to that point, you’re actually going to ask two why questions.
The first why comes from Simon Sinek and his fantastic book, “Start With Why.” That book was about how, as a leader, we have to ask, what’s our why or reason for being? When I read the book, I thought, “Boy, that is really powerful, and we should do that as leaders and as organizations.”
There was a chef – before we even knew the term farm-to-table – who was big on sustainably raised foods with his restaurant. He would get frustrated because he knew his restaurant had a limited number of seats and reservations were filled quickly.
He wasn’t able to bring those sustainably raised foods to as many people as he wanted to.
His why or reason for being was sustainably raised foods should not be an elitist pursuit.
Anyone should be able to have sustainably raised foods.
He set out to build a restaurant chain that could do that.
His name is Steve Ells, and that company is Chipotle.
But the reason that you can’t stop with only one why, your why or reason for being is you have to think about the second why, your customers’ why or reason for buying.
And I love to give this example of Carter, my son. He was about 13 or so. During COVID-19, when I would be doing these talks virtually, I would pull him over, and say, “This is the Carter. I just told you about.”
Carter loves Chipotle. And every single time he wants to go to Chipotle he says, “Dad, I want me some Chipotle. I love the atmosphere. Get some queso and chips. I got my favorite bowl that I’m going to get.”
That’s the customers’ why or reason for buying has to play a role in your storytelling, and we’re talking about the big picture right now.
Those two why questions are answered with enough overlap in parts that you can now build your big idea.
Chipotle has a tagline, “For real.” It’s playing off of sustainably raised foods, but it’s also a quick catchy “for real.”
They had a Super Bowl ad years ago when they showed the son who went away to school and came back to help his dad’s farm. That was playing off of sustainably raised food should not be an elitist pursuit, it was of a family mindset.
Beyond the sustainably raised foods aspect, walking in that first Chipotle compared to Wendy’s, Burger King or McDonald’s, it was completely different.
Any time you want to make a presentation, you should ask, “What’s my why or reason for being in this situation with this presentation? What’s my customers’ why, the people I’m presenting to, their reason for buying? What will get them to do what we need them to do?”
This antidote to leadership communications woes goes to using the two why questions to then have one big idea that frames the major takeaway of that meeting. If you think when you go into a meeting that you’re going to have each person in that meeting take away three, four or five things, you are sadly mistaken.
We have to hope we can get them to take away one thing correctly.
