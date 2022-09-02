David Mastovich

Dr. Jones, a dentist, uses storytelling to speak to specific people who experience anxiety and fear around visiting the dentist – her ideal customer.
Let’s unpack what I mean by storytelling because this is probably one of the least understood concepts in modern marketing.
A story, in this case, is any kind of narrative that creates an emotional response in the reader, listener or viewer.
You’ve seen these before and I’ll prove it to you.
Remember the last infomercial you saw? Remember how they all start? It’s some variation of, “Are you …” or, “Have you …,” followed by something undesirable such as, “Are you tired of waking up with a stiff neck?” or, “Have you been trying to get out of debt, but just can’t seem to make any progress?”
(Most of the time, these words are accompanied by black-and-white video footage of somebody wincing as they rub their sore neck or massaging their temples as they pore over a table overflowing with financial documents.)
These are stories, and for the people who wake up with sore necks or are beset by mountains of debt, these stories have resonance.
How do these infomercials end? You already know the answer.
The stiff-necked person, now in full color, rises from the best night’s rest they’ve had in decades, pain-free. They probably smile at a partner or maybe pick up a smiling child or grandchild.
The financially beholden family – again, no longer in black and white – are smiling as they walk through a scenic park or perhaps along a beach. They almost feel financially secure.
The people watching at home with stiff necks and maxed-out credit cards call the number on their screen, because they want their life to look like the story they just watched.
That’s resonance. A 90-second commercial can create an emotional response that drives action.
(Don’t take this to mean that I approve of the decidedly BS tactics employed in infomercials. It’s manipulative schlock that preys on desperation. That said, this illustrates just how powerful stories can be.)
There are myriad other ways to tell compelling stories. Some much shorter, some much longer. But they all have the same goal: to change hearts and mindsets and to drive action.
Storytelling as a marketing tool is incredibly powerful.
Next time, I’ll tell you about my secret weapon that makes creating compelling stories as easy as coloring by numbers.
David Mastovich is founder and CEO of MASSolutions, host of the “No BS Marketing” podcast and author of the book “Get Where You Want to Go Through Marketing, Selling and Story Telling.”
