David Mastovich

Anyone who has read my column knows my goal is to help you build comprehensive marketing plans, and then tell top- and bottom- line stories.
The stories you’re not telling may cost you money.
More important, those stories you don’t tell might cost you stress.
Let’s discuss your storytelling opportunity inventory.
It’s when you take the time to be intentional about building out an opportunity inventory that showcases what stories will be told, for which target audience, through which channel and at what frequency.
At MASSolutions, we actually go through an exercise with clients. You creatively must figure out how to take advantage of opportunities that you currently aren’t even thinking are opportunities.
What do I mean by that?
When you start to talk about your storytelling opportunity inventory, there are all kinds of different places to tell stories.
It’s not just doing an inventory to determine which anecdotes and analogies you tell. That’s vital. But it’s also doing an inventory of where and when you tell those stories.
For example, we all receive so many emails a day. People think, “Well, I barely can get to my emails, let alone leverage them as a storytelling opportunity.”
I understand. But when you start building your storytelling opportunity inventory, you need to include stories that can be told through email.
If you’re filling out that form, you’d say, “Well, I get 100-plus emails a day.” I think the average for leaders is about 180 to 385 emails per day, depending on which study you look at.
I’m not saying that each one of those becomes a lengthy story.
What I think is when you decide to leverage email back and forth with someone as a storytelling opportunity, it’s when you use anecdotes and analogies, or go-to phrases that you’ve used again and again so that you can just reference that phrase in an email and make your point.
I often use a phrase, “It’s the issue, not the instance.” When we’re making a similar mistake again and again, each instance we can defend and say something happened.
Let’s say that someone is late turning in an assignment.
Maybe, they’re late for a meeting, or they’re unprepared for a meeting.
Each instance they say, “Wow, it was snowing today. There was a lot of traffic. Or, Suzanne didn’t get me what I needed, so I wasn’t able to get that done. I got stopped on the way to the meeting.”
Those each are instances. The bigger issue is that that person isn’t being intentional about deadlines or prioritizing things or time management.
I used to use the issue, not the instance, as a coach, and I still do.
I talk about each play. Someone can say what happened on that play, but typically, there’s a bigger issue that you can learn from and get better at.
That’s not the essence of this story today. It’s that you, too, have phrases that you repeat.
You also have anecdotes and analogies that you tell again to your team, to your peers, to your boss. That’s how you incorporate email as a storytelling opportunity.
If you look at that storytelling opportunity inventory, it starts off by saying, what is the story that you’re going to tell? Who are you going to tell it to? What’s the channel that you’re going to use?
And what’s the frequency that you’re going to do that?
Business-to-Employee (B2E) storytelling is essential at any company. Regardless of your role, you’re a part of the company storytelling. You need to ask, “How can I incorporate our mission, vision, purpose, core values? How can I infuse that into our storytelling? Then, how can I take advantage of storytelling opportunities within our company?”
When you go to your storytelling opportunity inventory, a values-based story might be targeted to a specific department of employees, and it might be done at a staff meeting.
And the next one might be, “Well, I want to have a core value story told in our town hall meeting that’s done quarterly.”
The target audience there is all employees. The channel is town hall meeting, the frequency is quarterly.
Many companies, large or small, are intentional enough about crafting that list of anecdotes and analogies that support their big idea, mission, reason for being and customers’ reason for buying.
The second part of the story-telling opportunity inventory is deciding on which target audience receives which story, through which channel, at what frequency.
But it’s not something that just happens. It’s like most things in life – it’s somewhere in between.
There are all kinds of storytelling opportunities to tell current customers to build stickiness, but also to get them to buy more.
And then there are stories that need to be told for lead-generation, new customers and prospective employees.
David Mastovich is founder and CEO of MASSolutions, host of the “No BS Marketing” podcast and author of the book “Get Where You Want to Go Through Marketing, Selling and Story Telling.”
