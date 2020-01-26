David Mastovich

There are times when bad news has to be delivered and it’s cushioned with the message – It’s not personal, it’s business.
How many times have you heard that or even used that saying?
It sounds good in theory because it lessens the blow of the news you’re delivering, but in reality, business no matter how you look at it is personal.
Some might view that negatively, thinking that making business personal will do nothing more than create unnecessary drama and infuse unwanted politics into the workplace.
I want to challenge you to look at it through a different lens.
If handled correctly, making business personal is positive and a strength and it starts with your genesis story.
Stories are what make our businesses personal, not just to our customers, but to the backbone of our companies – our employees.
These stories serve as our why and it’s up to you as the leader to educate your employees on the backstory.
When your employees clearly understand the why of your company, they’ll become more invested in its growth and success because they’ll feel that they’re part of something bigger than themselves.
And when your why is treated as your North Star, it’ll lead you and your team toward a shared goal and make business personal in the best way possible.
