David Mastovich

There’s this myth about rushing. If we move faster and rush, that is going to save us time.
In reality, it doesn’t save us much time at all. It definitely adds stress and impacts our health.
But there’s another point that’s really significant. Rushing hurts your communication because others sense you’re hurrying, and that you’re stressed.
They then respond, either consciously or subconsciously, based on those perceptions.
That changes the impact of your communication. Because when you’re rushing at something, say, to get to the office and then you start your first meeting, that’s still part of you. You’re still in that rush mode, even though you’re trying to come out of it.
And that impacts your leadership, your communication and your storytelling.
Your team could become stressed and they might end up not bringing up potential roadblocks or creative solutions because they’re worried about adding stress or worrying that your fuse is getting close to blowing.
Hurry sickness is a behavior pattern defined by a continuous struggle and unrelenting attempt to achieve more or participate in more – all in less time.
We pretty much all have done this rushing thing. When we do fall prey to that hurry sickness, we rush against the clock, we talk faster, we move faster and we’re having an impact on those around us.
For leaders and managers, the impact on your teams, and on your communication is most certainly negative and probably more significant than we all think, as leaders and managers.
A survey and study tied back to this hurry sickness says that 95% of managers suffer from hurry sickness, and I’m guessing the other 5% have suffered, but at the time, the study maybe said they weren’t.
I heard a story when I was in the Flow Research Collective’s Zero to Dangerous program.
The Flow Research Collective is a peak performance research and training organization that studies the neuroscience of peak human performance focused on the state of flow, which back in the day was what we called getting into the zone.
They told a story about a member of their team who loved bike riding, and on one of his regular rides, he expended energy and pushed to see how fast he could go.
Day after day after day, he completed the ride in 43 minutes. He gets frustrated timing out at roughly 43 minutes each time.
One day, he decides to simply enjoy the ride. He’s relaxed, smiling, taking in the scenery, really getting into the bike ride.
When he gets to his destination, he looks at his stopwatch: 45 minutes. He was flabbergasted. Forty-three minutes day after day after day, and now it’s 45 minutes when he just chilled and thought it was fantastic.
Relaxing only took a mere two more minutes.
There are studies about rushing when driving, rushing when talking to others, rushing when in a meeting. The statistic is that rushing tends to save, at best, 4% of your time.
We also tend to underestimate the negative impact that rushing is having on those around us. That’s when rushing is impacting your leadership, your communication and your storytelling, and we all know that leaders grow and succeed because of their communication.
Their communication is more powerful when it leverages the power of story. If rushing hurts our leadership, our communication and our storytelling because of how others consciously or subconsciously perceive us when we’re rushing, we are hurting the productivity of our organizations, of our teams and of ourselves.
How can we avoid hurry sickness and the negative impact it has on our leadership, our communication and our storytelling?
Slow down to speed up.
That phrase slow down to speed up isn’t something just made up. It’s a clever play on words and gets our attention, but it’s true.
When I was part of the Flow Research Collective’s Zero To Dangerous program, they gave us a top 10 list of ways to slow down and speed up.
A few of those points follow.
The first one is something I use in other parts of my life. Ask why you are rushing in each situation. “Why am I rushing to get to the office and getting nervous about all this traffic? Oh, I’m doing that because I have a 10 a.m. and it looks like I’m going to arrive there at 9:54 a.m., and I’d like to have time to get my coffee and get to my desk and that might mean I get to my desk at 9:59 a.m., and then I have to turn on Zoom and it might be 10:01 a.m.”
Once we ask why, we say, “Oh, that’s stupid. My worst-case scenario if I don’t rush is that I turn Zoom on at 10:01 for a 10 o’clock.”
The second one is tied to wall-staring. One of the things I do when I’m thinking is I tend to be just staring and looking down at my desk.
And I stare off for 10 seconds, 30 seconds, and all of a sudden, I‘d respond or have an idea.
And it’s not the easiest thing when you’re consciously thinking about it. But they give you a couple of steps. But the point I’m making to you is to slow down to speed up, staring off into the wilderness or staring off at a wall and just letting your mind relax does work.
The next one is something I’ve written and spoke about quite a bit, and it’s tied to multitasking. Multitasking is misperceived in our society. Multitasking could mean that you’re good at multiple things.
Multitasking in the way that it’s misperceived is, “Well, while I’m on this podcast recording, I can check my email and see that oh, wait, let me see, Brett sent me an email. Oh, so did Mike. Okay, well, let me get back to the podcast.”
That’s a poor definition of multitasking. Multitasking as in being able to do multiple tasks and being skilled at them is a good thing. Trying to do them at the same time to any degree is not a good thing.
Focus on single-tasking rather than multitasking.
And the last one from that list is my favorite because of what we do here at MASSolutions and it’s tied to the phrase I say that words matter.
Work to stop using the word busy. I’m guilty of it myself. “How are you?” “Oh, I’m busy.”
“How are things with the company?” “We’re busy.”
“Busy is good, right?” That’s the response people will give you.
No, saying the word busy is not good. When you think in terms of being busy, you tend to rush. When you rush, you tend to get hurry sickness.
Remember, when you rush, you might save 3% to 4% of your time on that task, but you’ve hurt yourself and your health, but also everybody around you perceived you differently.
That led to stress for them, led to them avoiding ideas, avoiding pointing out potential weaknesses, all kinds of bad things are happening.
We want you to reduce how often you’re rushing so you avoid hurry sickness. We want you to take those ideas that I gave you and apply them as much as you can so you can slow down to speed up.
