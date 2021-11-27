David Mastovich

I’ve talked a lot on podcasts, keynotes, workshops, blogs and videos about how, as the proverb says, “Silence is Golden.”
How you can pull people in by leveraging the power of silence.
This seems awkward to most people when they first hear about it or try it. But it works because we, as listeners or viewers, notice and pay more attention. It’s another tool in our storytelling arsenal, similar to using inflection and pace to increase retention of a vocal message.
Silence can be uncomfortable to some. Let’s take that discomfort a step further. How about some awkward conversations with people you just met or barely know?
Sound like fun?
Not at all!
But the science shows that awkward conversations, rather than the perfunctory small talk, leads to stronger connections and an overall better feeling and experience.
Jeff Haden of inc.com did the breakdown on this:
Researchers conducted an experiment as part of a series of studies published in Journal of Personality and Social Psychology. Participants were paired up and asked to spend 10 minutes asking each other questions, such as “For what in your life do you feel most grateful? If a crystal ball could tell you the truth about yourself, your life, your future or anything else, what would you want to know? Can you describe a time when you cried in front of another person?” or this gem, “What is one of the more embarrassing moments in your life?”
That sounds cringeworthy right? You’re thinking, “I’d hate that.”
The science says the opposite is true.
As counter intuitive as it sounds, the more awkward and uncomfortable a conversation sounded, the more the people involved enjoyed the conversation. They bonded more and liked each other more when the conversation was more meaningful than the typical “How are you?” or “What’s up?” or “So what do you do for a living?”
Here’s how the research report said it:
“The people in our experiments expected that deeper conversations would be significantly more awkward than they actually were. The overly pessimistic expectations about deep talk stemmed from the misplaced assumption that one’s conversation partner would be largely indifferent to the interaction.
“In reality, the other person also typically enjoyed getting beyond superficialities. Our research suggests that the person next to you would probably be happier talking about their passions and purpose than the weather and ‘what’s up?’ ”
In straight No BS terms: The deeper the conversation, the more you will enjoy it … especially when you don’t know the other person.
Awkward … uncomfortable, but better.
David Mastovich is founder and CEO of MASSolutions, host of the “No BS Marketing” podcast and author of the book “Get Where You Want to Go Through Marketing, Selling and Story Telling.”
