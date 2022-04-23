David Mastovich

Many people miss opportunities to reach, connect and engage with current and prospective employees and customers.
They might become nervous when they have to write, speak or do what they perceive as creative work. I’ve heard people say things such as, “I’m just not creative,” or, “I’m not good at ‘insert creative activity.’ ”
While creatively telling your story can be magical, it’s not magic.
It’s producing something of value that’s new, unique and memorable. Creative solutions and game-changing stories don’t come quickly or easily to anyone, regardless of what some people say or think.
People aren’t creative on demand.
Similar to achieving mastery and other disciplines, creativity requires planning, processes, deliberate practice, attention to detail, and intense focus.
In other words, structure plus discipline lead to creative freedom.
You might not write a book or blog post, you might never direct a video or design a website, but you can apply a creative process to produce new, unique and valuable stories to reach, connect and engage with any audience.
Powerful storytelling can help with recruitment, retention, and results, increase productivity of your team. It also can bring prospects into your funnel and move them along to become clients.
Ready to take your storytelling to another level?
Here are the seven steps to creatively tell your story.
n First, define and break down the problem. Instead of broadly stating the issue, break down the problem in detail. It’s not, “We need more sales,” or, “Our turnaround time is too long.” Invest the time to clearly define what you need to change and your desired outcome.
n Number two is to develop the mental roadmap. Creative thinkers and innovators use lists as mental roadmaps. List concepts, draw out your ideas, write out your creative thoughts, sketch the flow chart or I-do outcome.
n Third, find the relationship between facts. There are facts that aren’t of high value. The real value comes from seeing the connection between the facts.
n Number four is to eliminate distractions.
Today’s constant interruptions from texts, emails and in-person discussions stifle creative thought. Start small by blocking off a few hours of undistracted time for creative problem solving and storytelling, then build upon it as you see the results.
n Fifth is to collaborate. The old “two minds are better than one” adage, applies. Collaboration takes ideas to another level.
Sixth is to have the wrong mentality. It’s OK to not get it right the first, second or third time. Breakthrough creative solutions are developed by learning from mistakes.
n And seventh, show up. It takes discipline to continually work at creative activity.
Those who show up the most, produce the most.
Commit to leveraging the power of storytelling more than you do today, because you’re likely missing opportunities to reach, connect and engage others.
Then follow the seven steps to help you creatively tell your story to any audience.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.