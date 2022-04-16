David Mastovich

Over the years, I’ve written and talked a lot about the “Seinfeld” storytelling approach as one way that MASSolutions helps tell our clients’ stories.
The reason I do that is the show “Seinfeld” was so strong in telling stories that decades and generations later, people still remember, talk about and watch “Seinfeld.”
The “Seinfeld” storytelling approach that I created is based on two parts. One is what you think is nothing is actually something. We talk to our clients again and again because there are things they’re doing as part of their process that they take for granted, that segments of their customers would actually like to hear about.
It’s common for us to take for granted things we do well. We almost apologize for it.
We encourage clients to let us work with them to figure out those stories that they think are nothing that are actually something.
My second part of the “Seinfeld” storytelling approach says that stories are about people. One of the major reasons for the success of the show “Seinfeld” was all those characters that we could relate to.
Do you remember the episode when the character Morty Seinfeld, Jerry’s TV dad, decides that Jerry isn’t doing well financially as a comedian, and that he might have to come out of retirement to support Jerry?
He lands a job working for Elaine and Mr. Peterman.
Elaine becomes frustrated and is telling George at the diner about Morty and says how he’s following her and he’s so chatty and he’s asking all kinds of questions and so forth.
And George says, “You know what I do when those old geezers from the Yankees come around?” And she says, “No, what?” And he said, “Schedule a meeting for late in the afternoon.” She says, “What?”
He says, “Schedule meeting for late in the afternoon because they get up at 4 a.m. They’ll be tired.”
And then it shows that Elaine schedules this meeting for around 5 p.m. and Mr. Peterman is talking to Morty and Morty actually says, “If we’re going to have meetings until all hours of the night can we at least get some food?” And the gag is that older people tire in the afternoon and so Elaine was manipulating Morty.
Well, in today’s world, we need to talk about this because we have four and sometimes five generations working together. Definitely Baby Boomers, Generation X, Millennials or Generation Y and Generation Z, but sometimes even the silent generation.
And this is because we’re able to live longer, have good quality of life at a later age, and be able to use our minds with all kinds of work that still requires thinking and writing and conversing. You’re seeing people stay longer at their jobs.
One statistic I just read said 52% of the workforce is over the age of 45.
There is a lot of talk about the massive number of Boomers that are retiring, and that is true. But many Boomers are staying on longer than expected and Generation X will as well.
So how do we maximize communication, and leverage age diversity? Diversity brings innovation, diversity of thought.
Diversity of thought can come from all kinds of different ways of diversity.
We can do one of two things. We can take all the negative stereotypes of each generation, and think about those and joke about it. “OK, Boomer.”
Or we can say, “Well, let’s take the positives of each generation and try to focus on that and leverage this age diversity.”
Whatever generation you’re in, you love the cool thing they say about that generation, but you don’t like the things that they say to criticize that generation.
There’s a science to storytelling.
I am encouraging you to say, “Let’s look at each generation. Let’s try to understand some of these stereotypes that maybe apply to some degree, but they’re mostly not that completely accurate. Take both the negative and the positive, and then try to frame how you communicate.”
One of the things that we need to do when communicating is look at our audience.
If we know we’re coming into a meeting and it’s going to have diversity of age, let’s think about that. Not only think about what the person’s title is at the company, but also think about their level of experience.
Is it three years, 10 years, 13 years, 30 years?
Think about that level of experience, and then think about that generation they come from, and make that part of your planning when you come in to run a meeting, or when you come in to communicate to co-workers.
You’re looking at the target audiences and crafting your messaging around that.
The second thing is always to think about what do we want their takeaway to be? If we’re doing these two things, we’re actually applying part of the Seinfeld storytelling approach, because the second part of the Seinfeld storytelling approach is that stories are about people.
If we think of the people we’re going to be talking to, and we create stories that those people can relate to, we can benefit from the diversity of age instead of becoming frustrated with age diversity.
