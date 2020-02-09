David Mastovich

Let go of the illusion of perfection.
Let go of overthinking things.
Let go of focusing too much on arbitrary numbers.
There are so many pre-conceived notions that are associated with marketing
that it makes us hold onto these ideologies with a vice grip.
We get so caught up in thinking we have to be perfect that we begin to obsess over every single word we write or video we shoot.
We then base our success off of small tactical things such as how many likes we get on a social post.
But those vanity metrics aren’t helping us improve our top and bottom lines.
Once and for all, we need to let go of that because BS Marketing is marketing that’s based on the art and the science or math.
The art can sometimes be misperceived because of how pop culture portrays branding and advertising – think “Mad Men.”
The focus is solely on the creative whether it reaches and influences a key target market or not.
The analysts sometimes overemphasize the science or math aspect and don’t realize that emotion drives decisions first and then we rationalize those decisions with details and specifics.
Think that cast of characters in the HBO show “Silicon Valley.”
Both are right in their own respect but true, No BS Marketing strikes a balance between both the art and science.
Pulling from both sides of the spectrum helps create strategic and creative consumer-focused content and campaigns that are based on meaningful data.
A key takeaway here is to not do creative for creative’s sake.
And don’t gather data just to gather data.
Be intentional, define the target and figure out what they want.
Develop and give it to them when and where they want it.
Then tell them about it again and again.
When you can do that, you’re leveraging jargon-free No BS Marketing.
