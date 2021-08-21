David Mastovich

I recently attended a sports boosters meeting at a local high school when it hit me … the Pareto Principle even applies here.
Vilfredo Pareto was an economist, who in 1906, created his Pareto Principle to explain the imbalance of land ownership in Italy back at that time. He noted that 80% of the land was owned by 20% of the population. Pareto went on to show that this principle applies to far more than land ownership.
It comes down to this: 80% of the consequences come from 20% of the causes.
This can be applied to manufacturing, management, human capital, customers, sales … and youth sports, booster organizations, community service.
Anything that requires some volunteer sweat equity and time.
Why?
Because 80% of the work is typically done by 20% of the families.
How do I know this to be true? Well … I believe in the Pareto Principle, but I also am that rare parent who has three sons who went to three different schools and was part of three different sports booster organizations. And, I became involved in each. I was part of that 20% doing 80%.
At the recent meeting, I listened and watched and thought back to last season and the season before and the season before that one and the one before that. It ends up being a lot of booster meetings, a lot of fundraisers, a lot of tournaments, a lot of banquets over the tenure of three sons who are spread about several years in age.
And yes, at all three school systems, all three booster organizations, 80% of the work was done by 20% of the people.
Does this ring true for any of you?
I’d bet the 80% won’t admit that they’re the 80% not doing much. But the 20% doing all the work might chime in.
The lesson is this: We often end up focusing on trying to get those other people involved, trying to get the remaining 80% to actually do some more of the work.
The same thing happens with marketing by companies. They focus time, effort and resources on people who aren’t going to change. The same thing happens to leaders who focus time, effort and energy on the people who see work as a means to an end or worse.
The Pareto Principle is a big part of the behavioral science of “No BS Marketing,” because we need to focus on our 20% that is generating 80% of what we want and need.
Companies need to better understand who their customers really are and who they really should be. This means using the Pareto Principle combined with the real drill down of target market segmentation.
It means using multiple variables, not three variables such as age, ZIP code and income, but five or six variables that truly slice and dice the market. So, it’s more realistic of that 20% who will create 80% of your success.
And those booster organizations need to do all they can to keep the 20% motivated, to recognize them and to give them the tools they need because those other people aren’t going to change. No way, no how!
David Mastovich is founder and CEO of MASSolutions, host of the “No BS Marketing” podcast and author of the book”Get Where You Want to Go Through Marketing, Selling and Story Telling”
