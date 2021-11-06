David Mastovich

Simplifying isn’t simple. You simply need to value it more.
Leaders, problem solvers and doers are accustomed to taking complex situations and finding a solution. Making things happen. Getting it done.
This creates a challenge that we need to focus on and overcome.
We are so used to working through things and around obstacles to achieve our goals that, when we are presented with a simple solution, we often minimize the value – either consciously or subconsciously – saying: “That can’t be the answer. It’s too simple.”
It’s because we forget that simplifying isn’t simple. We need to overcome this misperception and realize that we simply need to value simplification more.
It takes awareness of the problem. First, we need to realize that we do this from time to time or maybe even frequently.
Maybe you aren’t remembering a time when you’ve done it. If that’s the case, take a moment. Think back to when you’ve had people offer ideas and solutions on problems in the past 30 to 60 days.
I’m willing to bet that at least once or twice you’ve ignored something because you thought it was obvious or too simple.
You didn’t put the value in an idea or recommendation because you thought it was too simple.
This happens a lot when it comes to your message, your story.
Less is more. You’ve heard me say that again and again. Well, it’s true from both a science and art standpoint.
Yet time and again, I’ve had leaders, problem solvers and doers say, “That is so simple. That’s obvious.” As if it were a bad thing.
I’ve had people say, “That’s OK, but let’s add this or that.”
And I’ve had others turn down great, powerful stories because they thought it was too simple.
I’ve also had others not put value on it. People have said things, such as “You probably came up with that in 20 minutes,” or “I’ll bet you had a drink like Don Draper and just whipped that together.”
No. Professional storytellers spend a lifetime getting to your story every time.
First, we recognized at a young age that we might have a skill in storytelling, creative messaging ... then we begin to hone those skills. I personally have studied the science behind how we learn, how we respond to messages, how the power of story is driven by science.
Then, over the course of a career, some of us reach the 10,000 hours of deliberate practice talked about by Malcolm Gladwell in his book, “Outliers.”
So, it takes a lifetime, not 20 minutes, to come up with creative, concise stories to solve a specific problem and to reach, influence and engage the desired target market.
But another key point is this: Getting to less is much harder than beginning with more when it comes to developing your message, your story.
Any content creator can develop a longer story much more quickly than a shorter one. If someone is developing a talk or presentation, it’s much easier to put in more than it is to focus on less. But that’s exactly what’s needed to make a greater impact.
I’ve used the 20% rule when it comes to storytelling, messaging, content creation for years.
It goes like this: When you’ve drafted your deck for the presentation or your blog post or any other piece of content, commit to reducing the length, the word count by 20%.
Go back and eliminate anything that wasn’t bringing a lot of value to the story, the message, the impact of your delivery.
Commit to it. The first few times you do this, it might take you a little bit of time, but the end result will be much stronger.
And as you get used to it, you’ll turn it around more quickly and the content will make more of an impact every time.
But the bigger takeaway for leaders, problem solvers and doers is to flip your mindset around what you think is simple. Realize that simplifying isn’t simple, and that you simply need to value it more.
David Mastovich is founder and CEO of MASSolutions, host of the “No BS Marketing” podcast and author of the book “Get Where You Want to Go Through Marketing, Selling and Story Telling.”
