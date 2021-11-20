David Mastovich

Recently I listened to an interview with nationally renowned CBS Sports broadcaster Jim Nantz on the “Finding Mastery” podcast by Michael Gervais.
Nantz has called some of the major sports events in the NFL, NCAA men’s basketball tournament and PGA showcase events. He’s in an elite club as someone who has broadcast the Super Bowl, the NCAA men’s basketball championship game and the Masters.
As Nantz told his story, I found it so compelling that I thought I wanted to share it.
Nantz dreamed of being a broadcaster from the time he was a kid, and he did what those of us who are storytellers did when we were young. He would practice announcing real and imaginary sporting events.
I did the same thing.
My family and neighbors could tell you some funny stories about 10-year-old me throwing a rubber ball off a wall and pretending that I was broadcasting the World Series.
Years later, it’s nice to learn that someone like Nantz did the same thing.
When he was in college at the University of Houston, his roommate was future golf legend Fred Couples, who competed in the Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions before embarking on a career that included 64 professional golf tournament wins.
Nantz and Couples would pretend that they were doing an interview after Couples won the Masters, the premier golf championship event.
They did this many times and even recorded it in their dorm room, according to the interview.
Then, it actually happened.
Nantz said one of the times where he wasn’t sure he was going to be able to do his job occurred when he had to interview his former roommate and recreate what they had practiced for fun – what they had both dreamed about.
Nantz knew on the final day of the Masters in 1992 that Fred Couples was going to win.
He also knew he was going to have to interview him.
The story is so interesting because Nantz talks about that being one of his toughest moments in his career. He was so emotional that he was afraid he might lose it while interviewing his friend.
But he went back to the times when this same scenario would unfold in the dorm room. That actually calmed him down, and he was able to do it.
That’s only one part of the story about Nantz that’s interesting. He made one point early in this interview when he recalled how before broadcasting big events such as NFL games or NCAA Tournament contests or the Masters, early in his career, well-wishers would say, “Go have fun.”
Nantz laughed during the interview and said no one is going to “have fun” under such circumstances.
“That’s really not accurate. You’re not going to go have fun when you’re the announcer doing play by play of the Super Bowl, and hundreds of millions of people are going to hear you, and if you make a mistake, know that you made a mistake.”
But he did say, “Do it with joy. Take joy in your job.”
Nantz also made another interesting point when he cited a quote: “I’d rather believe in someone and be disappointed some of the time than to never believe in someone and be disappointed all of the time.”
That’s from legendary UCLA men’s basketball coach John Wooden.
The Wooden quote actually ties into a quote I heard from a mentor early in my life: “Trust begets trust.” You need to trust other people and believe in other people, even though you’ll probably get burnt from time to time.
Nantz talked about sacrifice, a point many can relate to. He recalled how when he was in college, he didn’t have a normal college life. He did so much work tied to his passion. He was asked what he felt about that sacrifice at the time.
He said he didn’t feel like he sacrificed because work brings purpose and fulfillment.
I talk a lot about how work brings purpose and fulfillment, which leads to confidence.
And it doesn’t have to just be in your college years. There’s a term used a lot today, “side hustle.” It’s something you can work on in addition to a primary job. If you’re passionate about it, you do sacrifice, but it doesn’t feel like sacrifice if you’re honing your skills, if you’re getting better at something that’s going to help you throughout your life – and if you can make a little bit of money at it, that’s great, too.
The Nantz interview was memorable on many fronts and offered plenty of insight worth sharing.
