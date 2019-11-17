David Mastovich

One thing that’s a constant in marketing is that attention shifts.
No BS marketers understand that they have to shift with the attention.
BS marketers, on the other hand, ignore the shift and continue on with what they’re doing and try to validate it by saying, “But, it’s how we’ve always done it.”
If you hear someone say that, realize it’s their way of saying they need help and they need it fast.
Show them that this mentality is a death wish in the world of marketing and it’s especially true when it comes to social media.
Historically, social media has been a vehicle to market business-to-consumer (B2C) products and services that are driven by trends.
People also use social for content consumption about news, music, sports, politics, pop culture and of course for discounts on products.
There’s no real loyalty as people’s attention shifts like leaves in the wind because they’re using social media in a way that works best for them and provides them with a layer of convenience.
If they don’t get any value out of it, it’s onto the next one.
B2C and business-to-business (B2B) companies, whether they like it or not, have to have a presence on social media because it’s part of building a brand.
Just like websites still matter and emails still resonate, social media has and will continue to hold onto the bulk of people’s attention.
The major tenets of successful communication apply regardless of whether it was the telegram, telephone, radio, billboards, direct mail, broadcast TV, cable TV, YouTube, LinkedIn ... you get the picture.
Millennial or boomer – Generation X, Y, Z – it doesn’t matter. Everyone likes a good story so channel this into your marketing efforts.
Make it about them, keep things interesting, and when the market shifts, shift with it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.