David Mastovich

What your employees really hear probably is not what you think they hear.
Let’s start by thinking in terms of your own family. When things are discussed in a family, how quickly do people do exactly what they were asked to do?
As a dad, I can say that I feel as if I have to tell my sons again and again to do something.
My family will tell you that they also have to tell me to do certain things again and again.
Why is that? It’s because of a multitude of things.
The first is how we listen. The second is how we process.
If all of this is happening in our own family, think about how it would happen in the workplace, where there is so much going on and people often are under pressure.
Different mindsets exist.
You have all these reasons why employees hear something different than what you say.
The frustration comes from leaders and managers who wonder, “Why do I have to keep telling them this again and again?”
They’re not realizing that it’s about repetition of messages.
It’s about having multiple channels of telling a message.
That means you need to incorporate anecdotes and analogies to get people’s minds to let down their guard and relate to you and begin to hear what you’re saying.
The first step for you as a leader or manager is active listening, so that you can lead by example.
There’s a lot of passive listening going on as people do something that really doesn’t work – multitasking. People are not focusing on one thing.
But you really need to give your focus to one thing at a time, then jump to the second task, and jump back to the other one. That’s an efficient form of multitasking, rather than doing too many things simultaneously.
As the leader or manager, you’re making eye contact, reading, listening for the nonverbal cues and their words.
You’re not preparing for what you’re going to say next.
You might want to take notes.
All of this contributes to listening actively.
Next is to ask clarifying questions that are open-ended.
Step No. 3 involves a multichannel approach, because we all consume content differently.
Some use Slack, while others don’t. Same with Zoom – some like it and others don’t.
Let’s say you despise email.
Well, some people use email and some despise it.
Step No. 4 ties to any type of reading. Whether it’s on Asana or Slack or Glip, or any kind of online project management tool, or whether it’s in an email, in a blog post or presentation.
I’m a voracious reader. I have to realize that not everyone is.
Step No. 5 is telling your story with anecdotes, and analogies. When you tell a brief story that’s memorable, that helps to convey the point.
Then ask a clarifying question. “Can you tell me what you think you heard?”
That’s how you improve your internal communication.
