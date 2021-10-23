David Mastovich

Think back to when you were young and someone made an impact on you that’s lasted through today – a teacher, coach, college professor, or some other leader that taught you something, or instilled a belief in you or gave you confidence way back then.
See them and hear them right now in your mind’s eye.
What are they saying?
The odds are that that teacher, coach, college professor or some other leader, leveraged the power of a story to make a lasting impact on you.
It was probably a memorable phrase, an anecdote or analogy, or a mantra that that leader used that resonated with you.
It made sense, it stuck, and you continue to think of that from time to time. You have told that example to others in your life. You passed it on to the next generation.
That’s because storytelling is the one tool that works across generations, cultures, geographic location, gender. It’s the one tool that can help to educate, motivate and communicate with others, regardless of time, place and background.
With all the talks I’ve done across the country and all the work that I’ve done with so many talented people, clients and organizations that I’ve been a part of, I’ve yet to meet someone that wasn’t a pretty good storyteller in their personal lives.
They tell stories about holidays, family events, anecdotes and analogies. Yet in business, I see so many leaders who squander opportunities to educate, communicate and motivate through stories.
I like to use what I call the No BS Story Builder to help you take the behavioral science of storytelling and apply it to your art, your natural instincts, your natural talents that you have to tell stories.
Behavioral science shows us is that we begin to form stories about people as they’re talking to us. We make them the center of the story and we look at what their goal was, who they were trying to work through and with, to achieve this goal.
What obstacles did they have? What struggles did they have to overcome? Who helped them and how? What lessons did they learn and what was the ultimate goal that they achieved?
That’s all what the science, the cognitive psychologists have proven we do naturally when we’re engaging with others.
You can leverage the power of story to educate, communicate and motivate your team, your peers, your family, your friends, your community. The first step is setting the goal for that particular story.
I’ve often talked or written about “the issue, not the instance.” We sometimes get caught up in each instance, finding out what went wrong to cause that problem when there’s an actual bigger issue.
My goal is to try to get others to see beyond themselves and that particular instance, to what the bigger issue might be and how we would solve it.
You should have a goal for your own anecdotes and analogies. Trust me, you’re already using a lot of anecdotes and analogies.
If you would text or email your team members right now, your direct reports, your main peers, and say, “What are my go-to stories? What are the anecdotes and analogies that I tell again and again?”
They’ll come back with two or three, or maybe more. You already have these stories, and what we want to do is make sure you have a goal for when you’re going to use them, and who’s the target, who is the target audience that you need to use this anecdote or analogy to leverage your No BS Story Builder, to tell that story and achieve that goal
You have the goal and you need to find the target – both relatively easy tasks. Just write them down, then talk about the struggle and barriers that were overcome to achieve that goal, to make that anecdote make sense.
When I talk about the issue, not the instance, I give personal struggles that I went through and my team went through, and how using this phrase, the issue not the instance, helped us overcome that.
You want to talk about the barriers and struggles to overcome. Who helped and how specifically?
When we watch a new pilot of a television show, we begin to see who the central figure is. But we quickly pick up on who the cast of characters are, and we see which ones we can relate to.
That’s what makes these great shows, whether it’s “Breaking Bad,” “The Sopranos,” “Mad Men,” “American Rust,” “The Morning Show” or “Ted Lasso.” We see this cast of characters.
That’s the same thing we’re doing here with who helped and how, because it shows it’s not just about one person, it’s about multiple people and it humanizes the story.
That’s why we also add the lessons learned. We give concrete takeaways for our audience. We’ve learned that the behavioral science helps us to leverage the power of the story.
David Mastovich is founder and CEO of MASSolutions, host of the “No BS Marketing” podcast and author of the book “Get Where You Want to Go Through Marketing, Selling and Story Telling.”
