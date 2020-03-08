David Mastovich

Embrace change.
That seems like a foreign concept to many of us because as human beings, we have the innate tendency to resist it at first.
Why? Because even though change is inevitable, it can be scary and seemingly knock us off our path.
But, despite all of that, if there’s anything in life that remains constant, it’s change.
And, the true difference-maker that determines our success is how we respond to it.
Change has and will continue to be a catalyst for growth. This is especially true in the business world.
I’ve been there plenty of times. It feels like as soon as we get comfortable with something and hit our stride, the carpet is pulled out from underneath us and we have to rewire our systems to accommodate and adapt to that change.
While change forces us to get comfortable with being uncomfortable, it doesn’t and shouldn’t always have a negative connotation.
Rather than resisting change, I’m challenging you to flip your perspective on its head and embrace change instead.
Become inspired by the opportunities that change brings. Be flexible and open to new approaches and use technology to improve efficiency.
Here are three tips to get you started at being comfortable with being uncomfortable:
• Remind yourself that change is good rather than immediately seeing it as something that will throw a wrench in your plans. Switch your mind-set and view change as something positive.
• Learn to accept uncertainty. It’s a natural reaction to be nervous. But accepting uncertainty is a stepping stone to embracing change.
• Face your fears. Whether we want to admit it or not, as kids we all probably believed at one point or another there was a monster under the bed or we wanted the lights left on at night. We never saw that monster, but we let our minds wander and take us to a place that made things worse than they actually were. This same idea applies to fear and change. The more we fuel them the harder it is to overcome them.
I have a phrase “Ambiguity breeds mediocrity.” When we are subconsciously avoiding a problem or a confrontation with somebody who is giving us stress, it creates ambiguity. The more ambiguity there is, it breeds mediocrity or worse.
Embracing the possibilities that change has to offer, while uncomfortable, reduces ambiguity. You at least know where you stand and you can build a plan around it.
Change is synonymous with growth. When you commit to letting go of the past and embracing the unknown, you’ll realize the untapped potential that’s been living inside of you all along.
