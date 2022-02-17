David Mastovich

It's important for each of us to get a better understanding of the four levels of producers.
Any team or any discipline has people at these four levels whether that discipline is in music, sports, marketing, IT or something else.
As a team member, a manager and a leader, you must understand that you’re at one of these levels at one time or another. Others are, too.
Sometimes people have multiple responsibilities and they're at a higher level on one than they are on the other. The reason it’s so important to understand these levels is that blend or diversity of talent and results is essential to innovation and growth.
It's also important to be realistic, because there's one of these levels that are typically going to include the majority of your team members almost at all times.
The first level is what I refer to as mastery. These are people that bring strategic insights and unique approaches and special results to their discipline. This is a small percentage of people and some companies, some teams, don't often have anyone at that level of mastery.
To get to that category of mastery, you have to have had that natural ability. Then you had to have the drive to do 10,000-plus hours of deliberate practice.
You had to be able to understand your unique ability and find a team that allowed you to live in your unique ability at least 75 to 80% of the time.
Many companies won't have someone in this role in multiple places within their team. That's why it's important for senior leadership to understand when they need to go and find that mastery level person for a particular team.
The beauty of today is the pandemic has accelerated something that was already happening. You already were starting to see fractional leaders and performers -- a fractional chief executive, a fractional chief marketing officer, or a fractional chief financial officer.
That enables many companies that wouldn't be able to get that person of mastery in that position to bring that unique approach, to bring the strategic insights, to bring the productivity and special results.
Another level is professional. They're good. They're experienced. They're talented. Their results are typically above average.
They're someone that you can count on to set goals and meet most of them. It's important to have a high percentage of pros, especially on your leadership team.
The next level is competent. They can meet the standard the majority of the time and they can be counted on most of the time. They're competent. They get the job done. This ends up being probably the majority of positions on a team.
When you look at a team in basketball, when LeBron James has won his championships, he's typically had probably two, if not three, including himself, who were at that mastery level. Then he had a couple more pros, three or four competent people, and then he had three or four at the other level that I'm about to talk about.
You're going to have a lot of competent people on your workplace team. If you have a hundred employees, you might have 55 to 60 that are at the competent level.
You might have 10 at the pro level and three at the mastery level and the remaining whatever it adds up to, 10 or 15, is in the not-sure bubble category.
The bubble is the fourth category. You're not sure about them.
They could be young and inexperienced, or they could be new to the field. They're maybe not meeting minimum standard. You have to train them and get them there. That's the hope is that some on the bubble make it.
But there's others that are on the bubble that probably aren't going to be able to move to that competent level. They end up hiding for as long as they can at a company that doesn't notice them or exit them out, or they end up going from job to job.
As a leader and as a manager, think in terms of mastery, pro, competent, and bubble. Those are the four levels of producers on your team right now.
You want to see and analyze the insights and trends that you know of, the KPIs that are important to the company and the team, and decide which levels need more performers. You have to be realistic.
The mastery level is not something you're going to find at most positions, but you can find a lot of pros, and then the remainder need to be competent. You need to keep that bubble group to be a small model percentage, hopefully 5% or 10%. And of that five or 10%, most of them hopefully are the inexperienced and that's why they're on the bubble.
When you get someone that's experienced in that bubble, you are more beneficial to exit them as soon as you can. When you have people in the competent category, this is where leadership and motivation comes into play because they can become lazy competent, or they can become driven competent.
If they're driven competent, they're going to bring a lot to the table on the plus side.
If they fall into the complacent competent or the lazy or apathetic competent, then you're going to see less and less of them getting a little bit of the above average standard.
The pros are going to bring with them some baggage to need to be led, and to be compensated, and to be motivated because they have opportunities. But the pros are pros and they help get the job done.
Any team that wins, any team that has a high level of growth has a strong percentage of pros.
On the mastery front, they're difficult. They're challenging. They're quirky, but they are maximizing their unique ability and they bring a special result to you, a unique approach and a unique talent.
You have to decide, when do I make the move to get someone of mastery on the team for a particular discipline? And do I go full-time? Do I go fractional? Do I go consultant?
But you'll need the mastery. Pretty much at all times, you have to have someone of mastery and some discipline within your team.
