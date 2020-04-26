David Mastovich

There’s no denying the power of doing.
American author John C. Maxwell said it best, “Action reduces fear and increases courage.”
Those words have taken on even greater significance during the past few months.
Whether in times of triumph or struggle, resting on your laurels or allowing roadblocks to stifle your productivity won’t get you where you want to go.
Success requires constant movement and ongoing personal growth.
COVID-19 has forced business owners and leaders to pick up the pieces of their businesses and put them back together as best as they can.
Whether your job is deemed essential or non-essential, the coronavirus has had an impact on our everyday lives.
You’ve probably heard the phrase “the new normal” more than you’d like at this point.
Our resiliency will keep us moving forward and enable us to leverage the power of doing.
Every day we have the choice to use that power to push us forward.
We can’t rely on what was and how we used to do business. We need a new mindset and we have to test and fail in order to succeed.
Small choices lead to big results. Chip away at the fear of the unknown because you never know what amazing things lie behind that barrier once you knock it down.
These are scary times but no matter what, just keep doing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.