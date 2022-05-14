David Mastovich

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – According to surveys from ADP Research Institute conducted before the pandemic, only 18% of respondents were fully engaged at work.
That’s before the pandemic.
Odds are that statistic hasn’t increased over the past two years with all the changes we’ve gone through with respect to what we do and how, when and where we do it.
It’s led to that term … The Great Resignation ... about how so many people have or are quitting their jobs. The battle to find and keep talent is talked about at companies across the U.S. regardless of size or industry.
When engagement is at an all-time low, increasing wages and offering flexible work schedules won’t be enough to improve the makeup and performance of your team.
You’ll need what I call a B2E focus.
You’ve heard of and work with either a Business to Consumer (B2C) focus or a Business to Business (B2B) focus, and you need to continue to do that.
But I’m talking about a Business to Employee (B2E) focus which means:
• Being intentional about placing employees at the center of what you do, how you do it and how you communicate.
• Systematically gathering insights and being intentional with asking open-ended questions, listening, learning and tracking.
• Being more intentional about working to understand who your people are as people, not just at work.
A B2E focus also involves systematically gathering insights on how your team members learn, consume content and want to be recognized.
It involves focusing more on segmenting your employee target markets so you can reach, connect and engage with them where they are and the way they want to.
Here are nine ways to increase engagement:
n The first step to move toward achieving each of these key opportunity initiatives is to commit to developing a B2E focus by mapping out a B2E plan.
n Your B2E plan should include a focus on how you will gather the insights you need from your employees.
n Those insights will drive the development of the plan and your ways to communicate it.
n The insights will also lead to a breakdown of how specific groups of employees share common traits, mindsets and ways to communicate.
n That leads to building an engagement action plan centered around what and how you communicate.
n Then you build your story … or I should say your stories because you have a lot of them. Those stories will focus on your people and how they make a difference for your customers.
n Next, outline the tactical activation plan to tell the stories to your employees and your current and prospective customers.
n Then tell your stories and see how your audiences respond.
n Track what happens and tweak the stories or activation plan as necessary.
That’s a B2E focus, and that’s what you need today and tomorrow to improve retention, recruiting and results.
